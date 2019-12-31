Most Savage Celebrity Clapbacks of 2019 -- See Who Made the List Twice!

There are a variety of ways you can deal with social media hate (ignore, mute, block, engage), but only one of those ways will land you on our list of most savage clapbacks of the year.

From Drake to Kourtney Kardashian to Bethenny Frankel and of course Chrissy Teigen, enjoy taking this trip down memory lane -- and be grateful you weren't on the receiving end of some of these comments...

Iggy Azalea deserves a special mention for making our list twice -- she has a real talent for vicious comebacks.

Cardi B

After a conservative columnist asked how the "Twerk" video "empowers women" in "the era of #MeToo," Cardi B responded, "It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. Do [whatever] I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks." She also asked her conservative haters "to admit that your president is f--kin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens."

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee clapped back at a Twitter troll who thought it would be funny to joke about how long her marriage to David Foster would last. "I'm assuming it also lasted longer than any relationship you ever had with a hairdresser?" she replied.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian hilariously quieted a hater after sharing a sexy selfie on Stormi's first birthday. "The most touching birthday wish for Stormi," wrote the critic, to which Kourt replied, "She doesn't have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you're reading this Happy 1st Birthday!"

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale hilariously trolled a troll, who commented on a photo, "Disappointed in your dating choices," presumably taking a shot at her fling with Pete Davidson. She replied, "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen clapped back at a troll who said "sick LGBTQS" shouldn't be able to adopt, writing, "Hey buddy I know you're mad because I turned down your offer. You're just not my type but I am sure you will find a nice guy. Hang in there!"

Drake

After someone trolled Drake about his "fake abs," the rapper savagely took him down with one jab: "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?"

Ciara

Ciara took down a troll who said she was sinning for helping Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita renew their wedding vows. "Firstly, Christians don't judge. Secondly, #YouNeedToCalmDown," she replied, quoting Taylor Swift.

Erika Jayne

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne responded to criticism over her nude Instagram photo. "You sound ashamed of your body. I'm not," she told one critic. When someone asked what her husband thought about it, she replied, "He thinks it's great. Bet yours does too."

Bethenny Frankel

"Real Housewives of New York" alum Bethenny Frankel clapped back at a fan who questioned the age of her boyfriend, Paul Bernon. "He is 12. I go to prison next season. #watchwhathappens," the Skinnygirl mogul replied.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner hit back after a fan criticized BFF Stassi Karanikolaou's bikini photo. "Leave her thick thighs and phat p---y out of this!!!!" the makeup mogul responded.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert defended her marriage to NYPD officer Brendan Mcloughlin by clapping back at one woman's Instagram comment that read, "It won't last." In the photo, Brendan was grilling, so Miranda replied, "Sure won't! I'm gonna eat every piece of it! Can't waste chicken!"

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson hilariously put an Insta-troll in his place after his "#nipslip" comment. "It's flattering that you think my nipple is that high up!" she replied.

Iggy Azalea

Wendy Williams threw shade at the "Fancy" rapper by asking the audience, "Who's the Australian girl with the fake body?"

Iggy Azalea replied on Twitter, "Who's the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing?" She also retweeted the following comment: "Your breath stink from talking shit, you want a mint?"

Iggy Azalea Pt. 2

After T.I. said that he's "still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea. That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as a executive is concerned," Iggy clapped back on Twitter. "The tea I could spill on what bullshit this is but at the end of the day I think people can see it's clear he's salty. He's a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn't speak like a fortune cookie," she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen took down a Twitter troll who "wholeheartedly disagrees" that John Legend is the Sexiest Man Alive. "Highly doubt he could throw you over his shoulder when needed," wrote the critic, to which Teigen responded, "Can I try to throw you?"

