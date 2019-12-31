If you are stressing over what New Year's Resolution to make — don't; Deepak Chopra certainly isn't.

The renowned author has revealed he doesn't bother vowing to make changes in 2020, as he is still concentrating on 2019.

"I don't. I go with the flow," he replied when recently asked in New York if resolutions were important. "The best way to create the future is to be totally present now."

The alternative medicine guru also had advice for anyone feeling stress over the holidays.

"If you are stressed, the best cure for stress is to make someone else happy," he divulged. "That's the fastest way to be happy.

"Give them attention, which means listen to them. Appreciation, affection and don't try to change them."

If you are trying to cheer a significant other up? "Listen to [them]. That's it. Without judgment."

The 73-year-old may be one of the most grounded people going, but there is one thing that gets him upset (albeit "a little bit"): the current political climate.

"You know, the best way to change the world is to be the change yourself," he said. "Right now, what I see is power-mongering, cronyism, corruption, influence-peddling, and just bipartisan conflict, it's nothing to do with the greatness of that this country represents."

"So show your greatness to the world instead of fighting with each other."

