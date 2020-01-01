10 Things We Said Goodbye to In 2019

Say what you want about 2019, but it brought a lot of great things our way. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their adorable son Archie, four Bachelor Nation couples tied the knot (proving that love isn’t dead), and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet with her long overdue Instagram debut.

But it wasn’t all great. With every hello comes an unfortunate goodbye -- and 2019 had a lot of those, too. Whether it was our favorite TV shows getting the axe or a beloved celebrity couple calling it quits, here are 10 things we lost in 2019.

The eighth and final season of the HBO series wrapped this May, and to say fans weren't pleased would be an understatement. But it wasn’t just the series coming to an end that disappointed, it was the "rushed" storylines that brought the cultural phenomenon to a close that most upset followers of the show. Diehards were so angered by the abrupt close to their beloved series that they created an online petition with over 1.8 million signatures pleading for Season 8 to be remade. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense,” the petition read.

But according to one of the show’s stars, Kristofer Hivju, there was an alternate ending filmed, but it will likely never see the light of day.

The Big Bang Theory

After twelve seasons, 10 Emmy wins, and 7 Golden Globe nominations, the final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" aired on May 16. When announcing that Season 12 would be the last, Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement, "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Less than one year after tying the knot, the on-again, off-again couple called it quits back in August. Miley quickly moved on with blogger Kaitlynn Carter, but that fizzled out even quicker than it started. She’s now dating Cody Simpson. Liam, on the other hand, has been linked to "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown.

Coldplay going on tour

Forget about seeing them live. The band's frontman Chris Martin recently announced that Coldplay won't be touring until they can figure out how to make their concerts more environmentally friendly. "We're not touring this album," Martin told BBC News of the band's new album, "Everyday Life," which was released on Nov. 22. "We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.”

The once inseparable BFFs officially parted ways after Jordyn kissed Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a party in early 2019. "[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me ... it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue ... no making out," Woods admitted during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. After that, she moved out of Kylie’s mansion where she had been living and has since been seemingly replaced by the 22-year-old billionaire’s other best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The Fantasy of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Dating

When Bradley called it quits with Irina Shayk around the same time Lady Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino, fans thought the "Star Is Born" couple would finally become a real-life item — especially after that steamy Oscars duet. Gaga has repeatedly denied any romance, and attributed the obvious chemistry at the Academy Awards to good acting on both their parts.

Adorable photos of North West rocking lipstick

Gone are the days of Kim Kardashian's mini-me rocking a Kylie Lip Kit. In 2019, Kanye West put a halt to his 6-year-old wearing makeup due to his newfound religious views. According to Kim, her daughter loves wearing makeup but her husband "changed all the rules."

"I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip. Kylie would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it's now no more makeup," she told E!.

Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Split

Bachelor star Demi Burnett broke down barriers on "Bachelor in Paradise" when she got engaged to girlfriend Kristian Haggerty in the finale of Season 6. But just as quickly as the same-sex couple fell in love, they called it quits. "With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian's role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

See ya, Kourt. The mother-of-three revealed in November that she’s going to be taking a step back from the reality show that made her a household name. "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she told Entertainment Tonight before confirming that she won’t be completely removed from the series.

"We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family," Khloé explained. "We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back."

Grumpy Cat

We sadly said goodbye to the internet's most popular cat back in May. Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat's owner, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news with fans. "We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," she wrote, adding that complications from a urinary tract infection caused the death. "Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."