BFFs Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper once again took over CNN on Tuesday night to host the network's annual New Year's Eve special and, once again, it did not disappoint.

The cohosts' antics were trending on social media all evening long, as they continued their tradition of throwing back one too many shots while tackling subjects one might not always expect from the cable news network.

Here are 6 moments that had everyone talking!

"Cock" Talk

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are DRUNK and talking about DICK on LIVE TV pic.twitter.com/iC3yyazcUO — Mike T (@majtague) January 1, 2020

A segment about Cooper's late mother Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 95, turned into a discussion of genitals as the two cohosts reflected on the past year.

During the discussion, Cooper recalled a time he prepped his mother for an interview with Andy, where she expressed apprehension over the questions she'd be asked during their sitdown. "She turned to Anderson and said, 'He's not going to ask me who had the biggest bleep of anyone I've ever been with right?" said Cohen, censoring himself. Anderson, however, said censors be damned.

"No, she turns to me out of the blue and goes, 'He's going to ask me who has the biggest cock in Hollywood, is it ...?' That's what she asked," said Cooper.

The conversation then struck a more serious tone, as they addressed viewers who may have a harder time during the holidays, after losing loved ones. "There's a lot of folks watching tonight who are home, maybe they're alone, maybe they're hanging out with a loved one, maybe with their pet and watching us and I just want people to know I and Andy are thinking about everybody for whom tonight is difficult," said Anderson. "It's not really talked about much. It makes people feel uncomfortable."

Added Cohen, "We're all just hanging out and we'll all get through it together."

Shaq on the Spot

.@SHAQ — and his colorful light-up glasses — talks with @StephanieElam about deejaying, his shoe size and his favorite song of 2019. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/34KAAcuT19 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

CNN's Stephanie Elam was caught off guard when, during an interview she was conducting with Shaquille O'Neal, Anderson brought up a TMI question Andy once asked during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Do you recall being on Andy's show, Watch What Happens Live?" asked Cooper. "I remember watching you on his show and he asked you a question. I couldn't believe he asked you."

Shaq then asked Andy to repeat the question, "ask me right now" he demanded. "I said, what size shoe do you wear, Shaq. I said you wear size 22 shoes, how big are you?" replied Cohen. Cooper, it should be noted, pointed out that wasn't "the phrasing" Cohen used on his show. In 2014, Cohen flat out asked the basketball legend, "How big is your dick?"

"Oh, wow, wow," said Elam, while a laughing Shaq said he shouldn't be asked that on national television.

Andy Cohen had so much tequila he confused 50 Cent with Shaq... 😂😂😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/NbQQN23Yq4 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2020

Cohen clearly still had Shaq on the brain later in the show, when he accidentally referred to 50 Cent by the athlete's name during another interview. Whoops!

"Barbara Walters" Makes a Cameo

Leading up to New Year's Eve, many were hoping Barbara Walters would pop up on one of the countdowns and usher in the new decade with her primetime catchphrase, "This Is ... 20/20."

While Walters herself wasn't up for it, CNN got the next best thing: Cheri Oteri, reviving her "Saturday Night Live" impression of the legendary journalist.

Rocking a wig and doing her killer impersonation, Oteri said she'd be be coming out of retirement -- but not for The View's Hot Topics table. "Although I do miss Joy poking fun at me behind my back, Whoopi's questionable footwear and sassy black quips," she explained, saying she misses being "feared."

She said she'd be kicking off her own reality show, with cameras following her every move. Cohen and Cooper couldn't stop cracking up as Oteri went on and on, bringing more Hollywood icons of a certain age into the conversation.

Lindsay Lohan Calls In

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

Appearing via satellite from Oman, Lindsay Lohan said her plan is to take "back the life that I worked so hard for" in 2020. Revealing that she's currently managing her sister, Aliana, she added that she'll be returning to the states soon to start filming a mystery project.

Cohen put Lohan on the spot about leaving flirty comments on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram posts now that he's single, after she wondered -- on his page -- why they never met up while she was in Australia. She said people "took that the wrong way," simply adding that "we always have gossip in our life."

She said her single "Xanax" would be coming in the year year and added that she can't wait to return to NYC.

Shots, Shots, Shots!

Not much to say about this one, but Anderson's disgusted reactions to the shots he and Andy threw them back all night long had people howling on social media.

A Little BTS Backlash

The reason i hate white boomers- bts were literally performing live nd CNN reporters just- pic.twitter.com/SVTDPMS3K6 — CRAB WITH LUV (@IMJOONSCRAB) January 1, 2020

The BTS Army was not too thrilled with Anderson and Andy's comments about the band, who performed behind them at one point while they filmed Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Cohen said they thought the guys were "phoning it in," and after Cooper tried to save face by saying they were "very nice," Andy called him out for saying something completely different "during the break."

"I've never heard of them before, I'm old," said Anderson, before Andy called them "lackluster" and slammed his cohost for hanging him out to dry on air.

