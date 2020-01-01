Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Blue Ivy Steals Spotlight In New Year's Eve Photo, After Beyonce Shares 2019 Candids
Getty
How the Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve 2020

Megan Thee Stallion's NYE photo quickly began trending on Twitter.

Blue Ivy rang in the new year in style, alongside mom Beyonce Knowles and fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper shared two photos of the trio to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning, quickly blowing up Twitter with the super snaps. "Happy 2020 🤘🏽 @beyonce," the "Hot Girl Summer" star captioned the pics, in which Bey is seen rocking a celebratory hat while her 7-year-old mini-me daughter smiles alongside them both.

Happy 2020 🤘🏽 @beyonce

The new pictures come after the "Formation" singer shook up social media herself on Tuesday night, sending fans into a tizzy by first sharing a simple black image to her Instagram page. She followed it up moments later with a video, and then another black box, curating her feed nicely.

The video included a ton of previously-unseen family photos of Knowles, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi Carter from 2019. She called the video her "2019 Bey-Cap."

While the video doesn't include shots of her Halloween costume this year -- always a highlight to fans -- it beings with New Year's Eve 2019 and follows her as she attends birthdays for herself, her kids, her mother, Adele and Diana Ross, events for the Grammys, Oscars and other awards and multiple publicity stops for "The Lion King."

Of course, it's the shots of her kids that really steal the show, ending with a family portrait that is simply stunning. See just a few of our favorites below, grabbed from the video above for your viewing pleasure.

beyonce1Instagram

beyonce1Instagram

beyonce1Instagram

