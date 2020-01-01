Even though Teresa Giudice did not flip a table, 2019 was still a very dramatic year for the Real Housewives.

In no particular order, these are this year's biggest feuds by city.

Beverly Hills

PuppyGate took over Season 9 and eventually led to Lisa Vanderpump's abrupt exit from the show. It all started during Episode 1, when Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp stopped by Vanderpump Dogs to visit. One of Lisa's Johns (Sessa) came out with a pup. He asked the ladies if the dog, which had been rescued from a kill shelter, looked familiar. Of course, as you know by now, the pup once belonged to Dorit Kemsley.

Then when a Radar Online article quoting "sources" came out, Lisa's co-stars accused her of being the one behind it. Kyle approached Vanderpump with the group's suspicions, which infuriated Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd. That's when "GOODBYE, KYLE!" was born and Lisa said goodbye to "RHOBH."

New York

Before her exit from the series, Bethenny Frankel went from being Luann de Lesseps' lifesaver (literally -- she helped intervene on her the second time) to darn near bursting a blood vessel while shouting at her across the table in Miami.

In the beginning, Lu was grateful to Bethenny and Barbara Kavovit (her former friend who was introduced to the show this season) for helping save her life. She soon turned to her cabaret show as an outlet, and the ladies were supportive; however, Lu became so obsessed with her show that by the end of the season, Bethenny literally lost every single one of her marbles on Luann in the middle of a restaurant. She accused her of dining out on her sobriety, called her insufferable and sick, and almost gave herself a heart attack.

New Jersey

There were two massive feuds that took over the Garden State this year: One was between Teresa Giudice and newcomer Jackie Goldschneider; the other was between Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub.

Joe Giudice was still in prison serving his 41-month sentence for fraud when the then-newbie asked Teresa, who was having a discussion with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, "Do you think your husband would be in jail right now if you could control what he did?" All hell broke loose, and Tre has never been able to forgive her.

Margaret, on the other hand, was Danielle's best friend! The two were inseparable until Danielle got engaged (for the 20th time) and became bridezilla during the wedding process. Margaret soon felt she had become Danielle's punching bag, which allowed her to see what she felt were Staub's true colors. By the reunion, Margaret was calling Danielle by her real name, Beverly, and telling her to fix her black soul.

Orange County

Kelly Dodd's been at odds with Vicki Gunvalson since last reunion, where Vicki accused Kelly of being a cocaine addict. On Season 14, Vicki took the wild accusations several steps further -- by insinuating that Kelly participated in a sex train with multiple men and that she had been banned from her daughter's school.

Dodd retaliated by sending Gunvalson a video of an animated pig emoji shouting all sorts of obscenities at her.

The two still hate each other.

Atlanta

This doesn't exactly qualify as a feud, but it was definitely dramatic.

NeNe Leakes made headlines after she absolutely lost her mind on a "RHOA" cameraman and ripped his shirt, all because he was following Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams into the closet she forbade them to enter. Porsha later accused NeNe of choking one of the producers.

The outburst was just one of many for NeNe (though it was definitely the most shocking), who was overwhelmed with taking care of her sick husband, Gregg, who is now cancer-free! By the time the reunion came along, NeNe had severed ties with just about everyone, including once-bestie Cynthia Bailey. She was even throwing out the D-word (divorce). Thankfully, the two seem to be on a better path.

