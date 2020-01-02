A dashcam video has captured the moment an SUV flew off a Californian cliff.

The astonishing clip was released by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, as investigators attempted to piece together exactly what happened. Neither the vehicle nor its possible occupant or occupants have yet been found.

The incident occurred around 11AM on Monday morning on Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County, the Mercury News reported.

The sole witness, the owner of the dashcam, was driving along the picturesque, winding road when out of the blue, the grey SUV appeared from around a bend, going way too fast to make the precarious turn. The vehicle appears to make no attempt to turn either, as it hits the corner at full speed, driving across the wrong side of the road and out over the unprotected cliffside, launching into the air before disappearing from view.

After the witness immediately contacted 911, the California Highway Patrol, the San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office all scrambled in a desperate rescue effort to search the ocean at the base of the cliff, which reaches depths of up to 40 feet.

However they came up empty handed; investigators found tire tracks at the point the vehicle flew off the cliff; they also found car parts in the water, but could not determine if they were from the missing vehicle.

It is unknown how many occupants -- if any -- were in the car at the time; no bodies have been recovered.

Rescue workers had to suspend search efforts on Monday due to a high surf advisory, California Highway Patrol public information officer Bert Diaz told the outlet, and had not been able to resume as of Wednesday.

"The conditions are just too dangerous for them to continue a search, and that's expected today and for the next couple days as well," he said.

Diaz admitted they still had no idea what caused the incident, and the only evidence so far was the camera footage of the driver who escaped being rammed over the edge too by a couple of seconds.

"All it shows is the vehicle veering off the cliff," he said. "There's no before, and so at this point, we don't have any information."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.