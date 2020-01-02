It's the year 2020 and Emma has finally woken up from her nap.

"Friends" star Noelle Sheldon, one of the two twins who played baby Emma, daughter of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) on the hit series, celebrated 2020 by chiming in on one of the show's jokes involving the year.

In an October 2003 episode from Season 10 -- AKA "The One With the Cake" -- Ross and Rachel asked the gang to record messages for their then 1-year-old daughter to watch on her 18th birthday. Since Emma was napping, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), who were impatient to leave for a romantic getaway, weren't very thrilled when they recorded their message for Emma.

"Hi, Emma," Chandler said into the camera. "It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

"We're Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way -- you may not recognize us because we haven't spoken to your parents in 17 years!" an annoyed Monica replied.

Chandler then joked, "We used to be married but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unraveled ... Because of you!"

On New Year's Day, Sheldon shared a post on Instagram where she poked fun at the moment. Now 17, she posted a selfie holding a Central Perk mug and photoshopped herself onto the coffee shop set.

"Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop)," she captioned the post. "Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"

Sheldon has continued acting since her time as a baby on the show, mainly appearing in a number of shorts. In 2019, however, she and her sister played twins in horror flick "Us."

