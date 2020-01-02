What could have been one firework-filled interview is no longer happening.

Jameela Jamil revoked her invitation to Candace Owens to appear on her podcast after the latter made comments about a transgender man on Twitter. .

The conservative commentator claims she was banned for tweeting "only women can give birth", as the liberal host accused her of bullying and hatred.

The spat kicked off on Sunday when Owens retweeted a link to a Daily Mirror news article with the headline: "Transgender man gives birth to non-binary partner's baby with female sperm donor."

Owens captioned it with her own version of the headline -- "Woman gives birth to partner's baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you" -- completely ignoring the parents' gender identities.

Jamil, who had already invited Owens onto her podcast in the New Year to discuss abortion, spotted the tweet, and replied.

Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor.



There. I fixed it for you. https://t.co/JpzEF7VX5H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2019

OR... Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well.



There I fixed it for you. https://t.co/WoZNyLh6ll — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 29, 2019

"OR... Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby," wrote Jamil. "Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it's just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you."

Owens fired back: "LOL 'only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them' is now considered a form of bullying. @jameelajamil — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well."

The following day, Owens posted a screengrab of a text her rep received directly from Jamil, informing her she was no longer welcome on the show.

"Gina, Sorry. We have a trans people working with us. I can't have candace on the podcast anymore," it read (sic).

"You are both free to say whatever you like about this publicly. I'm sure you will have an entertaining spin. But nothing is worth my friends and coworkers feeling unsafe," she added.

LOL “only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them” is now considered a form of bullying.@jameelajamil — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well. 😂 https://t.co/76VRqpIsvu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2019

SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted “only women can give birth”. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel “unsafe”.



My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again.



SAD! pic.twitter.com/OTHcO0TEy4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2019

"SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted 'only women can give birth'. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel 'unsafe'," Candace wrote. "My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD!"

Despite insisting she had no more to add to the conversation and had "nothing further to say to transphobes in my comments", Jamil was coaxed back into the debate on Thursday when a follower asked her if she had indeed cancelled the interview because Owens had tweeted "only women can give birth", and if that then meant "my biology degree is a degree in bigotry?"

"She used her 2 million strong platform to belittle an innocent young trans couple having a baby. Inciting mocking and hatred," Jamil replied. "So she can't come on my podcast. I'm down to talk to those with opposing views, but willful bullies are not welcome on my platform. Not sorry."

"Your obsession with other people's genders, is a sign you are unhappy in your own life, and need a target to point your fear and rage at," she added. "So you pick on innocent people just getting on with their lives. Just mind your f--king business and clean up your own mess. #TransLivesMatter"

She used her 2 million strong platform to belittle an innocent young trans couple having a baby. Inciting mocking and hatred. So she can’t come on my podcast. I’m down to talk to those with opposing views, but willful bullies are not welcome on my platform. Not sorry. https://t.co/V4wBXstIrO — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 2, 2020

Your obsession with other people’s genders, is a sign you are unhappy in your own life, and need a target to point your fear and rage at. So you pick on innocent people just getting on with their lives. Just mind your fucking business and clean up your own mess. #TransLivesMatter — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 2, 2020

The original story told how transgender man Reuben Sharpe and his non-binary partner Jay wanted to have a baby, but could not as they "don't have a drop of sperm between us!", as their GoFundMe page described.

They eventually found a sperm donor, a transgender woman, and with the help of their doctor (who was also transgender) they now share a healthy three month old baby boy named Jamie.

One person who wasn't surprised the interview was cancelled was Yvette Nicole Brown, who tweeted to Jameela: "Told you she was trash."

