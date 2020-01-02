James Charles is under fire again. This time, fans thought he said the N-word twice in a social media video, but the makeup mogul is denying the claims.

In a since-expired Instagram Story documenting his New Year's Eve celebration with friends, James sang along to Saweetie's "My Type," which uses the N-word in the chorus.

After the video began circulating by those who recorded and re-uploaded the footage to Twitter, the hashtag #jamescharlesisoverparty started trending. While many shared their disappointment in the beauty star, others defended him, saying it appeared that he skipped over the word in question.

And that's James' defense, too.

"Turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it," he replied directly to an inquiring fan on Twitter who asked, "my guy did u say the n word on ur insta story?" Charles added, "How stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning."

See the video for yourself below, as well as some of the heated reactions to it.

Why is nobody talking about James Charles SAYING THE N WORD TWO TIMES IN A IG STORY. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/oZy9oXX3IA — Joaquín (@JoacoSevitz) January 1, 2020

apparently james charles said the n word .. but we already knew how james is, but y’all cancel him every other month and then still fw him a month later, and buy his shit. #jamescharlesisoverparty — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@parkyourjimins) January 1, 2020

no? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 1, 2020

i heard your voice tho — 𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚊♡ (@gIitteryana) January 1, 2020

Y’all are REACHING reaching. — 🎄Tired Ass Fan Girl🎄 (@veganstangirl) January 1, 2020

James Charles becomes the first cancellation of 2020, for saying the n-word while singing the lyrics to a song. #jamescharlesisoverparty — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 1, 2020

wait i don’t even like james but he like didn’t even say the n word he ded skipped over it and if u look at his mouth it doesn’t even match up w the word what — ri (@eyilish) January 2, 2020

everyone’s cancelling james charles but i never stanned him in the first place pic.twitter.com/a1kOTZlJOb — irma (@grangersyouth) January 2, 2020

saweetie: hennessy on my lips, take a little sip, privacy on the door, i'ma make the shit grip-



james charles: pic.twitter.com/Xq8rSp7AEb — ༺ thomas ༻ (@katsujenner) January 2, 2020

A thread of everything James Charles has done #jamescharlesisoverparty pic.twitter.com/2tOzyf0xUb — alena♡ (@wastethelights) January 2, 2020

JAMES CHARLES HAS BEEN A RACIST SINCE 2010 & YA’LL ARE BARELY CANCELLING HIM NOW?? #JamesCharlesisOverParty pic.twitter.com/lU2gRw5Rp8 — B!tch (@cumwithsmg) January 2, 2020

i’m not a huge fan of james charles but i despise canceling someone out of boredom. i put slow mo on the video where he apparently said the n word and tbfh his lip movements do NOT match. so stop creating drama just bc u don’t like someone #jamescharlesisover pic.twitter.com/uDdnsUjyQf — 🖤 (@thankuncxt) January 2, 2020

cancel culture is literally bull shit y’all cancel James Charles every damn month but then stay on his shit at 2AM pic.twitter.com/AldvadRMXY — imma just exit- (@niggalickmybutt) January 2, 2020

lol why r people defending james charles,, like he isn’t “young and making mistakes” he’s fucking white and privileged BYE !!! — ri$ 💸 (@TODOR1S) January 2, 2020

#jamescharlesisoverparty is currently trending at #7 on US trends with about 16.9k tweets so far. 📈



James Charles is officially the 1st person to be cancelled in 2 different decades and 2 consecutive years. Congratulations sister! 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/yw5jFSoBkJ — 👁‍🗨𝐉𝐚𝐲 (@tonooneelse) January 1, 2020

