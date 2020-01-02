Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
James Charles Denies Using N-Word As Twitter Tries to Cancel Him Again
"James Charles is officially the 1st person to be cancelled in 2 different decades and 2 consecutive years. Congratulations sister!"

James Charles is under fire again. This time, fans thought he said the N-word twice in a social media video, but the makeup mogul is denying the claims.

In a since-expired Instagram Story documenting his New Year's Eve celebration with friends, James sang along to Saweetie's "My Type," which uses the N-word in the chorus.

James Charles Hasn't 'Mentally' Recovered from Tati Westbrook Drama, Looks for 'Red Flags' Everywhere Now

After the video began circulating by those who recorded and re-uploaded the footage to Twitter, the hashtag #jamescharlesisoverparty started trending. While many shared their disappointment in the beauty star, others defended him, saying it appeared that he skipped over the word in question.

And that's James' defense, too.

"Turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it," he replied directly to an inquiring fan on Twitter who asked, "my guy did u say the n word on ur insta story?" Charles added, "How stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning."

See the video for yourself below, as well as some of the heated reactions to it.

