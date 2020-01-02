Meat Loaf was all fired up in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, with the rocker taking aim at modern masculinity, dating, his sex life and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Yeah, it was pretty all over the place, but the main through-line for the interview was that Mr. Loaf was incredibly passionate and worked up about every topic thrown his way. He was also incredibly self-confident.

"I am a sex god, dear," he told the interviewer candidly, at one point, saying that all of his songs are basically true stories.

The svelte singer, who has dropped 70 pounds from his heftier days in the spotlight, says he's never had any problems scoring with the ladies because that was never his intent in the first place, even when he was a "fat motherf--ker."

"These days, men don't open the doors, they don't do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid," he said. "I've never done that. It's not my first option; never has been -- and that's why I've gone out with all these good looking women."

As for the Swedish activist who's even managed to get Meat's former "Celebrity Apprentice" boss Donald Trump all worked up, Meat Loaf doesn't seem all that impressed with her message, either.

"I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't," he said matter-of-fact. "She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true."

Perhaps he can star in a film as a climate change denier. The singer and actor lamented that he hasn't worked in the past four years because of the pain he's been dealing with following four different back surgeries from 2015 to 2016.

"I feel a lot better than I did," Meat said, though he admitted he's still in pain if he sits in the same position for too long. "My wife told me that I was in so much pain but I couldn't really remember it. That's how bad it was."

For his return to the screen, Meat is starring in a tongue-in-cheek ad for Italian restaurant Frankie & Benny's, touting their new vegan menu and he's definitely got the angry ranting thing down. You can check that out below:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram