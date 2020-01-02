Congrats to Fez!

Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on a beach in San Diego on Wednesday to ring in the new year.

The "That 70s Show" actor, 39, shared a romantic photo of himself proposing on one knee to the 28-year-old model in front of a gorgeous seaside backdrop with the caption, "'It's just us now' 01-01-2020."

Pacheco also posted the pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Going into the new year like..." as she revealed a snap of her brilliant pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Celebrities took to the comments section to extend their well wishes to the happy couple with Gabrielle Union writing, "Congrats!!!" and Marlon Wayans sharing, "All growed up. Congrats brother."

Actress Eiza Gonzales wrote, "Wilmer!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Omg congratulations!! I'm beyond happy for you!!!" while Eva Longoria posted, "👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻-ahhhhhh!!!!!

The two were first linked back in April 2019, when they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles. In June, they made a trip to France to attend the star-studded marriage ceremony of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Valderrama had previously dated Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016.

"After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," a statement from the pair read at the time. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends."

The "NCIS" actor has also been linked to Minka Kelly, Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan.

