Looks like everything old is new again concerning Jana Kramer's love life in 2020.

The country music star has sparked rumors that her marriage with Mike Caussin is, once again, on the rocks as she took to social media to post a cryptic message on Tuesday.

"2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end -- and for now, all I have to say is -- Time heals all wounds," the 36-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself.

The day before, Jana removed "wife" from her Instagram Bio and took out Mike's name on the title of their podcast "Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin."

The next day, however, both appeared back in their respective spots, with no explanation from Jana.

While family photos and snaps of Mike, 32, still appear on Jana's Instagram, fans were quick to point out that several pictures of the couple were taken down, including one with an emotional caption.

"So, if I'm being honest -- this photo isn't real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today," Jana captioned the since-deleted post. "So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work."

The tweet for the post is still up on her Twitter page, but the link no longer works.

So...If I’m being honest...this photo isn’t real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today. Today also… https://t.co/50HN0DJxi0 — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) December 18, 2019

On New Year' Day, Jana posted a quote to her Instagram Story which read, "She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles."

Well, there's certainly a lot there to unpack.

In her Stories since, Kramer has simply posted videos promoting a few products -- and has only shared videos and photos to her main feed featuring her children, not Mike. Caussin is not active on social media.

The couple first began dating in August 2014, but she announced they had split just weeks later because he had been unfaithful.

They reunited and eventually married in May 2015, but split again in September 2016 after it emerged the former pro athlete cheated on the actress with "multiple" women after their wedding. The couple later reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017. When Mike had a "sex addiction relapse" last year, Jana stood by his side.

And she remained there when a sexting scandal rocked their relationship in October, which was aired out on their podcast. Mike claimed a "bot" had sent the topless photo, and Jana believed him as she spoke with Extra at the time.

"I know it was not an actual person. It was a bot," Jana told the publication. "But I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it. I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process, 100 percent. It is just that the toll that the trauma takes -- I don't know how much I have left of that to cry out any more."

Stay tuned to see what 2020 brings the couple.

