As relationship woes continue to plague Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," so does the group "snake" who allegedly recorded Cynthia Bailey talking smack about NeNe Leakes.

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's new episode, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss gear up to confront Yovanna again about being the reptile in question.

We first met Yovanna last season. She came on a little strong, identifying herself as "that bitch...from Clark" who was best friends with one of Eva Marcille's bridesmaids. Eva had no memory of her. Yovanna returned this season as NeNe's confidant, ready to take down whoever was at odds with the OG.

"It's really weird sitting in a group of girls that you don't know, and one of those girls is really the snake," Kenya said to Porsha and Kandi at an event where Yovanna was also present.

"That's what I was thinking. Now I'm gonna be honest..." Porsha began to say, before Kenya interrupted her. "You think it's true?" the latter asked.

"Oh, I definitely think it's true," said Porsha. "Out of all the things that NeNe is, why would she come out with a story about, 'Oh, somebody recorded Cynthia talking trash?' Why would you make that up? For what? Sometimes, when the truth is bad enough, why add to it?"

"[Cynthia] is not gonna deny that she said something because she was in her right to say it," Kenya added. "The issue is who is the bitch that recorded it? Who is the snake?"

That's when Porsha brought up Yovanna, who's been up NeNe's you-know-what all season. "Have we canceled out Yovanna? Are we canceling her out?" Porsha asked the ladies. Kenya said no. "I'm not canceling her," she maintained. "I don't know her like that."

"You think she would lie? Because I've asked her multiple times," Kandi noted.

"Why don't we ask her," Porsha suggested. "You know, snakes get bothered when you mess with 'em, right? If you the snake. If you not a snake, you gonna lay there and be cool. So if we ask you, you shouldn't get all bothered."

"Then maybe that would push her to want to tell who it is," Kandi thought. "Exactly," Porsha replied, "To get her ass out the fire."

Kenya pointed at Porsha and said it was her turn to be the bad cop, but Porsha was scared. "I don't want her to be nasty with me!" she said, as Kenya shot back, "But I want her to be nasty with me?"

In a later confessional, Porsha told the camera that "Kenya is the bad cop, I am kind of the nice cop/bad cop, Kandi is mainly gonna play quiet, and we're gonna be the ones to drill this girl."

As they got ready to approach the suspect, Kandi told her co-stars she thought Yovanna was "ready to crack 'cause she's been feeling the pressure."

It's important to note that the other suspect, Marlo Hampton -- who's also willing to bat for NeNe any time, anywhere -- also denied being the culprit. In fact, when confronted by Cynthia about the group's suspicions, she actually cried!

NeNe also denied that Marlo was responsible during a recent appearance on "Strahan, Sara and Keke," assuring fans that "Marlo is not that girl... Marlo is pretty much like me. We gon' just go and bite ya, baby. You ain't even have to worry about it."

"I'm telling you, you can kind of look at the show and tell who is going to be the one that's really in your face, and they will do it not behind your back," she added. "So the person that did this was more behind the back."

This game of Clue will continue on Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

