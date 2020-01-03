Kim Zolciak Reveals Details of Son Kane's Scary Go-Kart Crash

Kim Zolciak is singing the praises of bike helmets after her son survived a scary go-kart accident.

The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal her six-year-old boy Kane crashed his motorized toy outside their home in Atlanta while he was riding between brothers KJ, eight, and Kash, seven.

"The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighborhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts," the 41-year-old began in the since-expired post before explaining she had a feeling something was going to go awry.

"I'm very intuitive so before we go, I said to [husband Kroy Biermann] that Kane needs to be in the middle between [sons] KJ and Kash."

"Everyone knows I'm the nervous Nelly in the family — I'm very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I'm always thinking safety first and that sort of thing," she continued. "There's no real reason why I put Kane in the middle other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle," she explained.

"So, they're riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang. And I was like, 'Kroy, what was that?' And he's like, 'I don't know.' I start losing my s--t and I said, 'Kroy I think he's over there.' There's this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there."

"I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down."

Zolciak then held up the damaged helmet before telling her fans safety comes first.

"I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they're on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane's life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried,” she explained.

The posting comes after the sad news that Zolciak's grandmother passed away on Christmas morning. Zolciak took to Instagram to post a loving family photo with the caption, "Merry Christmas from the Biermann's ❤️ Sadly on Christmas morning my Grandma passed away😢 She was an incredible woman who had more love in heart then anyone I know ❤️ she will be missed by so many. Grandma I love you and I’ll never forget how you always made me feel so special.❤️"

