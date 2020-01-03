Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kim Zolciak Reveals Details of Son Kane's Scary Go-Kart Crash
View Image
Getty
TooFab's Celebrity 10-Year Challenge: 2010 vs 2020

"I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried," the former Bravo star explained.

Kim Zolciak is singing the praises of bike helmets after her son survived a scary go-kart accident.

The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal her six-year-old boy Kane crashed his motorized toy outside their home in Atlanta while he was riding between brothers KJ, eight, and Kash, seven.

"The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighborhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts," the 41-year-old began in the since-expired post before explaining she had a feeling something was going to go awry.

Kroy Biermann Reveals Whether or Not Kim Zolciak Ate THAT Candy Thong (Exclusive)

View Story

"I'm very intuitive so before we go, I said to [husband Kroy Biermann] that Kane needs to be in the middle between [sons] KJ and Kash."

"Everyone knows I'm the nervous Nelly in the family — I'm very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I'm always thinking safety first and that sort of thing," she continued. "There's no real reason why I put Kane in the middle other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle," she explained.

"So, they're riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang. And I was like, 'Kroy, what was that?' And he's like, 'I don't know.' I start losing my s--t and I said, 'Kroy I think he's over there.' There's this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there."

"I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down."

Zolciak then held up the damaged helmet before telling her fans safety comes first.

"I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they're on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane's life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried,” she explained.

The posting comes after the sad news that Zolciak's grandmother passed away on Christmas morning. Zolciak took to Instagram to post a loving family photo with the caption, "Merry Christmas from the Biermann's ❤️ Sadly on Christmas morning my Grandma passed away😢 She was an incredible woman who had more love in heart then anyone I know ❤️ she will be missed by so many. Grandma I love you and I’ll never forget how you always made me feel so special.❤️"

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram How the Stars Celebrated the Holidays In 2019

#KimZolciak#RHOA
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix
Meghan King Edmonds Regrets Circumcising Sons, Says Jim Worried They'd Be Teased

Meghan King Edmonds Regrets Circumcising Sons, Says Jim Worried They'd Be Teased
Leonardo DiCaprio Hits the Beach with Bikini-Clad Camila Morrone
celeb beach bods

Leonardo DiCaprio Hits the Beach with Bikini-Clad Camila Morrone
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged
see announcement

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged
Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Holiday Weight, 'Not Impressed' with Extra Pounds

Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Holiday Weight, 'Not Impressed' with Extra Pounds
Vanessa Hudgens Says Nude Photo Leak Was 'Really F--ked Up'

Vanessa Hudgens Says Nude Photo Leak Was 'Really F--ked Up'