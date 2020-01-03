Meghan King Edmonds has admitted she regrets having her sons with estranged husband Jim Edmonds circumcised.

In a preview clip of her upcoming "Intimate Knowledge" podcast with Brooke Burke and sex and intimacy coach Lila Darville, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum admits she's "sad" she agreed to have the foreskin of her boys surgically removed.

She's mom to now-19-month-old twins Hart and Hayes.

"I did it," she confessed, according to an Us Weekly preview. "My partner was a professional baseball player. He was like, 'Well, in the locker room, I don't want him to get him made fun of.' I was like, 'You're the dad. You do have 50 percent choice in this.'"

Edmonds said moving forward with the procedure was "really hard" and left her "upset."

"We lived in 2018 at the time. We know how to clean ourselves. We have showers and hygiene," she said. "Why would I do this to my child? He's like, a little baby... There's no reason to manipulate your baby boy's body like that. I don't like that. It makes me sad."

The Bravo personality was concerned not only with the pain the procedure would cause -- noting doctors numb only "topically" -- but also with the "long-term psychological effects" it could have on her kids as they age. "Is this why maybe men are more aggressive?" she wondered.

The former reality star also spoke about the qualities she'd want in her next partner. She and Jim split in October after various claims of infidelity on his part, which he has denied.

"I just want a partner who is supporting me and isn't jealous or trying to suppress," Meghan said, according to E! "Someone who grows with me instead of staying stagnant at a certain place. To me, that's intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who's going to hold my hand and sees me."

Brooke, who split from David Charvet in 2018, agreed. "Somebody that sees you, hears you, gets you and is just ready to celebrate you," she said, as Meghan added she was in search of a man who is "loving you for who you are."

According to E!, Edmonds also opens up about having sex while pregnant, as Burke touches upon her failed marriages in the ladies' first episode, which debuts Monday on iHeartRadio.

