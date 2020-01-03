A Massachusetts psychic has been charged with scamming $71,000 from a customer after convincing her her daughter had a demon attached to her soul.

Tracy Milanovich, 37, was charged with larceny, witness intimidation, and six counts of "Obtaining Property Over $250 by Trick".

The victim visited Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader on November 15 for a tarot card reading, when Milanovich told her she was "dead in God's eyes" and that her daughter also had "something inside her that was bad", the Providence Journal reported.

However she said she could help the ten-year-old by lighting some candles, at a cost of $1,000, the police report said.

The victim paid the cash a few days later, telling police in an interview afterwards that she had never felt this nervous in her life, and had been checking to make sure her daughter was still breathing all through the night.

But one week later Milanovich broke the bad news; the daughter's condition was worse than she initially thought, and that she actually had a demon inside her, the report states. But there was good news: Milanovich could "purchase her, as well as her daughter's soul back," — she just needed $6,058.

Unfortunately, the victim didn't have the money, and had to borrow it. Milanovich warned her not to tell anyone what the money was for because "the spirits will know what she was doing", and that she "didn't want to tell her what the demon would do to her daughter" if anyone found out.

The woman borrowed $6,000 from an acquaintance and paid Milanovich the fee, but more bad news was to follow. Just four days later, Milanovich announced she had only managed to clean half her daughter, and that she needed, naturally, another $6,058 to "remove what was left."

There was a ray of light though; Milanovich informed her an unnamed church had luckily agreed to help by paying the first $2,058, so she was only on the hook for the outstanding $4k.

She instructed the mother to bring a white trash bag, ten rolls of Bounty brand paper towels, a picture of her daughter and a sonogram, as well as a Barbie doll to transfer the persistent demon into, the police report states.

Over the next three weeks, Milanovich stayed in contact with the woman via phone and text to check on the welfare of the child. It was during this time she announced she had discovered a way to "banish" the demon from her daughter altogether, but the spirit needed another $20,009.

The woman borrowed the money from the same acquaintance and handed it over on December 10.

That wasn't the end of the battle with the demon though, as Milanovich requested a further $40k the following week, which the woman financed with a personal loan.

The exchange only came to light one week before Christmas, when the woman finally informed her husband about the payments, and he went straight to police.

It is not known if Milanovich ever got the remaining half demon out in the end.

According to her Facebook page, Tracy offers palm readings, card readings, Psychic readings and rebalancing, but she does not advertise exorcisms.

She currently maintains a 3 out of 5 rating.

