Project Runway Contestant Shocks Karlie Kloss with Kushner Family Comment

Audible gasps were heard throughout the "Project Runway" studio when a contestant's comment about host and judge Karlie Kloss' in-laws did not go over well with the supermodel.

Kloss, of course, is wife of Josh Kushner -- the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

On Monday night's episode of the Bravo series, the designers were tasked with creating a look for Karlie to wear in Paris, using only donated clothing from a local Goodwill.

When the supermodel asked contestant Tyler Neasloney to explain his ruffled top and pencil-skirt look, he said it was "made from four pairs of pants" and that he was "going for a very traditional like Montauk, Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana vibe."

Unimpressed, designer and judge Brandon Maxwell asked, "What are we calling the thing down the middle?"

"It was inspired by a tuxedo ruffle," Tyler replied, as Brandon stood up to get a closer look. "I'm happy with the construction, if nothing else," Tyler added.

Karlie joined Brandon as the two examined the design from up close. Neither seemed thrilled. "So you're happy with your look?" Kloss asked Neasloney when she and Maxwell returned to their seats. "I'm happy with it. I don't know if you love it or if you hate it," Tyler replied, "Whatever it is, lay it on me. I'm ready."

"Well, bring us back to the challenge," Brandon said sternly. "Super cool, A. Wearable, B. Chic, C. You got B. You got wearable. It's definitely wearable in some place that is neither Paris nor Montauk or Martha's Vineyard. I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly."

"Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" Tyler quipped with a smile. Karlie's reaction was, well, a lot.

Contestants both still on stage and back in the lounge were in total shock. A few gasped audibly, as those who were already safe were more vocal behind the scenes. "Oh, no! Tyler, don't say that out loud!" one of them muttered to herself, as another's mouth dropped open: "Holy shit." Another added, "I'm gonna throw up. Literally might be sick."

Tyler, seemingly realizing the joke had fallen flat, added, "That's your husband!" Karlie was not having it. "I was going to Paris. That was your challenge here," she fired back. "Keep it to the challenge."

"I know, I know. I can see you wearing it at some point!" Neasloney defended.

"You may not know, but I know," Kloss stated. "I know that this is not what I asked for. The fabrics are poor choices; I think they look cheap. The pockets are kind of ill-placed. And if this is your aesthetic then that's that, but this was about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here on all accounts."

Once backstage, one of the contestants approached Tyler to give him a hug. "Babe," she sighed. "Ooof, rough."

"It did not come out how I meant it," he explained, taking a seat on one of the couches. "Not how I meant it. Sorry, Karlie."

Once he and the others were brought back out onto the runway, Karlie announced that Tyler was in the bottom three, then revealed the judges had voted to send him home.

"Thank you for being here," Karlie said as she stood up to give Tyler a kiss on the cheek, which she does with all eliminated contestants. "Can I?" he began to say, as Karlie cut him off, "You can say anything you like."

"Karlie, I want you to know that I'm not a jerk," he said. "I'm professional, so what I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, nothing like that." She smiled and thanked Tyler for his apology.

Though "Project Runway" Season 4 winner and successful designer Christian Siriano had the ability to save Tyler, he chose not to.

Kloss voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, she said it has "been hard" to be associated with the Trump family but "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

