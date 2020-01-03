Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Vanessa Hudgens Says Nude Photo Leak Was 'Really F--ked Up'
View Image
Getty
10 of the Most Dramatic Celebrity Transformations of 2019

"It was a really traumatizing thing for me," the actress explained.

Vanessa Hudgens is looking back on her nude photo leak with a new sense of empowerment.

Back in 2007, hackers posted stolen pictures of the actress online when she was 18-years-old, which resulted in her apologizing for the incident, taking blame instead of acknowledging she was a victim at the time.

Even the Disney Channel spokeswoman at the time, Patti McTeague, released a statement, which read, "Vanessa has apologized for what was obviously a lapse in judgment. We hope she's learned a valuable lesson."

Ashley Tisdale Spills Disney Tea on WWHL, Reveals She and This Co-Star Did Not Get Along

View Story

But now, Hudgens says she is fully aware of what transpired.

"It was a really traumatizing thing for me," Hudgens said in the most recent Cosmopolitan UK. "It's really f--ked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world."

"As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it's really sad," the "High School Musical" star continued. "It feels like that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately, if enough people are interested, they're going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal."

Fans Question Vanessa Hudgens' Involvement in 'The Notebook' Musical Amid Nicholas Sparks Homophobia Controversy

View Story

She went on to say people have a "disconnect" when it comes to seeing their favorite actor whenever they want via film, TV, and online.

"There's almost -- I don't want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative -- but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don't."

Hudgens was one of first celebrities to be hit with online hacks and leaked nude photos, followed by Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande, among others, in 2014.

Vanessa Hudgens Reunites 'Hocus Pocus' Stars for '31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest' (Exclusive)

View Story

Since then, Hudgens has learned to stand up for herself and demand respect.

"I'm the type of person in any situation, whether it's an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I'm going to walk away or let that person know they're making me feel uncomfortable," she told the publication. "Then, if they don't respect that, they can go f--k off."

"As long as you hold your ground, no one will bring you down." she added.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram Celebrity Beach Bods of 2020

#VanessaHudgens#JenniferLawrence#ArianaGrande
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix
Meghan King Edmonds Regrets Circumcising Sons, Says Jim Worried They'd Be Teased

Meghan King Edmonds Regrets Circumcising Sons, Says Jim Worried They'd Be Teased
Leonardo DiCaprio Hits the Beach with Bikini-Clad Camila Morrone
celeb beach bods

Leonardo DiCaprio Hits the Beach with Bikini-Clad Camila Morrone
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged
see announcement

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged
Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Holiday Weight, 'Not Impressed' with Extra Pounds

Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Holiday Weight, 'Not Impressed' with Extra Pounds
Vanessa Hudgens Says Nude Photo Leak Was 'Really F--ked Up'

Vanessa Hudgens Says Nude Photo Leak Was 'Really F--ked Up'