Vanessa Hudgens Says Nude Photo Leak Was 'Really F--ked Up'

Vanessa Hudgens is looking back on her nude photo leak with a new sense of empowerment.

Back in 2007, hackers posted stolen pictures of the actress online when she was 18-years-old, which resulted in her apologizing for the incident, taking blame instead of acknowledging she was a victim at the time.

Even the Disney Channel spokeswoman at the time, Patti McTeague, released a statement, which read, "Vanessa has apologized for what was obviously a lapse in judgment. We hope she's learned a valuable lesson."

But now, Hudgens says she is fully aware of what transpired.

"It was a really traumatizing thing for me," Hudgens said in the most recent Cosmopolitan UK. "It's really f--ked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world."

"As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it's really sad," the "High School Musical" star continued. "It feels like that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately, if enough people are interested, they're going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal."

She went on to say people have a "disconnect" when it comes to seeing their favorite actor whenever they want via film, TV, and online.

"There's almost -- I don't want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative -- but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don't."

Hudgens was one of first celebrities to be hit with online hacks and leaked nude photos, followed by Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande, among others, in 2014.

Since then, Hudgens has learned to stand up for herself and demand respect.

"I'm the type of person in any situation, whether it's an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I'm going to walk away or let that person know they're making me feel uncomfortable," she told the publication. "Then, if they don't respect that, they can go f--k off."

"As long as you hold your ground, no one will bring you down." she added.

