Hailey Baldwin Calls Social Media a 'Breeding Ground for Cruelty'

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about being "torn apart" on social media.

On Friday, the 23-year-old model shared a lengthy post about the negativity surrounding Twitter and Instagram, calling the platforms "a breeding ground for cruelty."

"I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection," Baldwin captioned a photo of an ocean. "I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people's story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply."

"My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad," she added. "The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply."

The "Drop the Mic" host explained that because of her empathy she "hurts very easily" when she feels that people don't see her for who she is.

She continued, "The reason I'm even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don't take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn't bug me, that the words that are said don't affect me."

"But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions," Baldwin wrote. "It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on."

The television personality concluded by saying that she wrote the message in the hope that it'll help someone else who is going through a similar situation.

"I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it's important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally," she expressed. "Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let's connect more in 2020 :)"

This isn't the first time that Baldwin, a.k.a. Mrs. Justin Bieber has spoken about social media trolls. Back in September, the model revealed that she receives a lot of negative comments surrounding her marriage.

"When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: 'He's never going to this,' 'You're never going to that,' 'You'll be divorced by then,' you can't help but wonder: 'Does someone see something that I don't see?' It starts to mess with your mind," she told Vogue Australia at the time.

"But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it," Baldwin added. "I've been working on retraining my thought process to understand that."

The couple, who have been together since 2016, just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last fall.

