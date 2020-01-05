Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
2020 Golden Globe Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media (Updating)
NBC
The Good, Bad and WTF Fashion from the Golden Globes

Here are the viral moments that had everyone talking.

The hottest names in television and film gathered at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, for what's sure to be an entertaining evening.

The show is known to be one of the more loose events in Hollywood, with booze aplenty and a more casual atmosphere than both the Academy Awards and the Emmys. This year's event is being hosted by Ricky Gervais -- his fifth time so far -- and he kicked things off with a few off-color jokes that were met with shock and surprise to everyone in the audience. See those remarks below!

The night's guest list is a who's who of Hollywood, including Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron and more.

We'll be updating this post all night long with all of the night's must-see moments -- the good, bad, viral and everything in-between. Keep coming back for more!

Ricky Gervais Goes In Hard, Hanks Reacts

The host kicked off the show with a barrage of jokes aimed at those in attendance -- and he did not hold back.

First, he called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC for letting him host in the first place. "Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets. Hello!" he joked, "Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English."

He then called out Felicity Huffman, referencing her time behind bars by saying she made the license plate on the limo he took over to the show tonight. "It's her daughter I feel sorry for, that must be the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to her," he added, "and her dad was in Wild Hogs.'"

One of his best burns was about Leonardo DiCaprio and his penchant for younger women. Talking about "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," Gervais joked Leo "attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him!" He added, "Even Prince Andrew's like come on, Leo, mate. You're nearly 50 son."

His most crude remark came when he brought up Dame Judi Dench's role in the critically-maligned "Cats." Saying she claimed it was the role she was born to play, Gervais said, "she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking own [censored]." Apparently, the censored word was "minge," British slang for pubic hair. He then said she chokes on "fur balls" before taking a swig of his drink and cracking, "This is the last time [I'm hosting], who cares."

Tom Hank's reaction face to Ricky's opening remarks went viral on his own:

Kate McKinnon's Sweet Ellen DeGeneres Tribute

Ellen picked up the Carol Burnett Award and "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon introduced her with a lovely tribute about how important the host's coming out episode was for her growing up.

Watching the episode, McKinnon said she was "thinking 'Am I gay?' and I was. I still am. That's a very scary thing to suddenly know about yourself," she said. "It's sort of like doing 23 and Me and discovering you had alien DNA. The only thing that made is less scary was seeing Ellen on TV. She risked her entire life and her entire career in order to tell the truth and she suffered greatly for it."

Calling DeGeneres "brave," she added that had she not seen DeGeneres on TV, "I would have thought, I'll never be on TV, they don't let LGBTQ people on TV." She added, "and more than that, I would have gone on thinking I was an alien and I maybe didn't have a right to be here. Thank you Ellen for giving me a shot at a good life."

Accepting her award, she joked it was nice to come into a show knowing she would already win something. Talking about her longevity in the industry, she then joked she was actually straight.

"I feel like you've all really gotten to know me over the past 17 years, I feel like I'm an open book and I couldn't have done it without my husband Mark," she said, as the camera showed Portia de Rossi laughing. "I know it wasn't easy for you or the kids, Rupert and Fiona, go to bed. I love you. That's funny, because they're in college now."

She closed out her speech by talking about the "power of television" and seeing how her show inspires others to do and be better.

Beyonce

Beyonce started trending during Kate McKinnon's speech about Ellen just for appearing in the audience. Until this point, viewers didn't know she was in the house as she did not walk the red carpet.

Appearing next to husband Jay-Z, Knowles stunned in a low-cut black and gold gown -- and the Bey Hive went wild!

## Jason Momoa In a Tank Top Like Beyonce, Momoa made Twitter go wild for his appearance in the audience as well, where he was spotted wearing nothing but a tank top at his table. The camera panned past him as he congratulated "Succession" star Brian Cox on his win while the actor made his way to the stage. His guns were clearly distracting to not only Cox, but those watching at home.

