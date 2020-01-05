Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Confirm Relationship at Golden Globes
The new couple's first red carpet together comes less than a month after dating rumors were sparked.

It's official!

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson appeared to confirm their rumored romance by stepping out on Sunday's Golden Globes red carpet together.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, 41, is nominated for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy for his role in "Barry," while his date -- the 38-year-old "O.C." alum -- was there for moral support.

The new couple's first public outing comes less than a month after being spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to TMZ, the Starbucks date included hand-holding and some of Hader's family members.

Bill and Rachel previously co-starred in the 2013 romantic comedy, "The To Do List," which was written and directed by Maggie Carey, Bill's then-wife. They split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage and share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 5, Harper, 7, and Hannah Kathryn, 10.

Meanwhile, Bilson split from "Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen in 2017 after nearly a decade together. They share a 5-year-old daughter named Briar Rose.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live on NBC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.

