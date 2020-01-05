UPDATED ON 1/5/20 AT 7:44 PM PT:

After accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," Brad ended his speech by saying, "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't 'cause every woman I stand next to they say I'm dating, and it'd just be awkward." At that moment, cameras panned to Jen, who had the below reaction.

"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to they say I'm dating. It'd just be awkward..." - Brad Pitt#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PtWWm6HutT — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

PREVIOUS STORY ON 1/5/20 AT 6:52 PM PT:

Brad Pitt let the world know he is on great terms with his ex Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

During a red carpet interview before the star-studded soiree took place, ET host Kevin Frazier reminded the star that fans were "hoping for this moment, where you and Jennifer run into each other." The pair were once considered Hollywood's golden couple, married for five years before calling it quits in 2005.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend," Brad replied gleefully.

Brad was in attendance as a Supporting Actor nominee for his role in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," while Jennifer received a Best Actress nod for her work on the Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show."

And the 56-year-old cheekily called the would-be event "the second most important reunion of her year," referring to Jennifer's recent Instagram homecoming with her costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc from the beloved NBC sitcom "Friends."

Back in October, Jennifer shared the adorable photo as her first foray on the social media site, captioning it, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻."

Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/emWbPbHlC2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020

"That was a play on 'Friends,'" Brad reminded ET co-host Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet, before she exclaimed, "It's really about you and me. F--k everybody else," to which Brad bluntly replied, "Let's start it."

Fans have been longing for a Brad/Jennifer reunion since the pair got divorced. Brad went on to have a relationship with Angelina Jolie, they married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Jennifer married Justin Theroux in 2015 and divorced in 2017.

