Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Winners List
Will J.Lo go home with the gold?

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Hollywood, with Ricky Gervais presiding over the event for his fifth time as host.

Heading into the night, "Marriage Story" had the most nominations of any film -- and is up for Best Motion Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress and both Actor and Actress for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Following close behind with five noms each were "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," while "Joker" picked up four of its own.

On the TV side, "Chernobyl," "The Crown" and "Unbelievable" tied for the most noms with four each. "Game of Thrones," which wrapped up its final season earlier this year, only nabbed one nomination for Kit Harington, while newcomer "The Morning Show" earned the first noms for Apple+. Both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for that one, along with a show nom for Best Drama.

We'll update the post below as winners are announced throughout the evening.

FILM

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

  • Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Rocketman

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

  • Ana de Armas, Knives Out
  • Awkwafina, The Farewell
  • Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton, Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening, The Report
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

  • Beautiful Ghost, Cats
  • I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
  • Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
  • Spirit, The Lion King
  • Stand Up, Harriet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Little Women
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Motherless Brooklyn

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • The Farewell
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • WINNER: Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
  • Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
  • Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
  • WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • Frozen 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • WINNER: Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

TV

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • WINNER: Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

  • WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Billy Porter, Pose

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Ben Platt, The Politician
  • Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
  • WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TV MINISERIES OR MOVIE

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Helen Miren, Catherine
  • Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
  • Michelle Wiliams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

  • Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
  • WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verson

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

  • Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable
  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Keiran Culkin, Succession
  • Andrew Scott, Fleabag
  • WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
#GoldenGlobes2020
