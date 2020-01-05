The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Hollywood, with Ricky Gervais presiding over the event for his fifth time as host.

Heading into the night, "Marriage Story" had the most nominations of any film -- and is up for Best Motion Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress and both Actor and Actress for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Following close behind with five noms each were "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," while "Joker" picked up four of its own.

On the TV side, "Chernobyl," "The Crown" and "Unbelievable" tied for the most noms with four each. "Game of Thrones," which wrapped up its final season earlier this year, only nabbed one nomination for Kit Harington, while newcomer "The Morning Show" earned the first noms for Apple+. Both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for that one, along with a show nom for Best Drama.

We'll update the post below as winners are announced throughout the evening.

FILM

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Beautiful Ghost, Cats

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Spirit, The Lion King

Stand Up, Harriet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Parasite Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

WINNER: Missing Link

Missing Link Toy Story 4

TV

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TV MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Miren, Catherine

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Wiliams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verson

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE