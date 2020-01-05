Will J.Lo go home with the gold?
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Hollywood, with Ricky Gervais presiding over the event for his fifth time as host.
Heading into the night, "Marriage Story" had the most nominations of any film -- and is up for Best Motion Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress and both Actor and Actress for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Following close behind with five noms each were "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," while "Joker" picked up four of its own.
On the TV side, "Chernobyl," "The Crown" and "Unbelievable" tied for the most noms with four each. "Game of Thrones," which wrapped up its final season earlier this year, only nabbed one nomination for Kit Harington, while newcomer "The Morning Show" earned the first noms for Apple+. Both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for that one, along with a show nom for Best Drama.
We'll update the post below as winners are announced throughout the evening.
FILM
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
- Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Rocketman
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR
- Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- Beautiful Ghost, Cats
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
- Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
- Spirit, The Lion King
- Stand Up, Harriet
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Little Women
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Motherless Brooklyn
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- The Farewell
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- WINNER: Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
- WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- WINNER: Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
TV
BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- WINNER: Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA
- WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
- WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST TV MINISERIES OR MOVIE
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Miren, Catherine
- Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Wiliams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verson
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Keiran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry