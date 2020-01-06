Although she didn't take home a Golden Globe Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez is still a winner in Alex Rodriguez's book.

Following the 77th annual awards show, which recognizes outstanding performances in TV and film, the retired MLB star took to Instagram to remind his fiancée that it "doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion."

"To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion," he wrote. "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion."

"To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion," he concluded. "And don't you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️"

J.Lo, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramona in "Hustlers," commented, "You are my everything," and dropped a single black heart.

It was Laura Dern who took home the coveted prize for her role as Nora Fanshaw -- the tough-talking, high-powered attorney in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story." In addition to Lopez, Dern was up against Kathy Bates for her role in "Richards Jewell," Annette Bening for her work in "The Report" and Margot Robbie for "Bombshell."

Though J.Lo didn't win a Golden Globe, she still has the opportunity to nab a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critic's Choice Award. No word on whether she'll be nominated for an Oscar, but some critics seem to think she has that nod in the bag.

