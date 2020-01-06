Why Was Hannah Brown on Peter Weber's 'The Bachelor' Premiere?

Television By TooFab Staff |
What's Hannah Brown Doing on Peter Weber's 'The Bachelor' Premiere?
Meet the 30 Women Vying for 'Bachelor' Pilot Pete's Heart

Hannah Brown is the reality star who just keeps showing up on our televisions, marking her latest foray on the season premiere of Peter Weber's "The Bachelor."

Remember, it was Hannah who dumped Peter in the finale of her own "Bachelorette" season. She then spent the better part of the fall hoofing it on her way to the Mirrorball trophy as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." So what was she doing on "The Bachelor?"

Fans have been waiting for months -- ever since ABC revealed her involvement in a tantalizing teaser -- for this premiere to finally provide the answers. And on top of that, see just how awkward it is for all the new contestants hoping to win that final rose when they found out Hannah was hanging around. Would she derail the whole season?

"I just feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well," Peter said after the second group date of the season (that Hannah was a part of), admitting that he still has strong, residual feelings for the girl he came this close to winning over just a few months ago.

"I can't help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I don't want to stop looking at her," Peter confessed. "And I want to just kiss her and just -- just like had all this work out."

So is Hannah just going to derail the season completely, steal away "The Bachelor" and have him ride off with her into the sunset? If she does, would the contestants mind "Big Mike" Johnson stepping in to fill his spot? Mike was the people's choice to take on the title role this season, leading to social backlash when he wasn't chosen.

Well probably not, considering the message she sent just before this episode aired. Via Instagram, Hannah wrote, "Find your co-pilot. It’s your turn in the captain’s seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!" Peter replied, "Thanks Bama." So it sounds like this is just a momentary diversion ... unless everything is a manipulation ploy and we're supposed to believe that.

It all started innocently enough Monday night, with Hannah simply showing up to return the wings "Pilot Pete" Had given her during her season. She didn't even enter the house, making it a simple passing of the title, if you will, of the franchise. It was sweet and it was satisfying. But it didn't stop there.

But then she showed up on that second group date, and even found a way to regale everyone with her windmill story -- FOUR TIMES! -- by having everyone share intimate stories with an audience. She must really like that one.

But it was after this outing that Hannah confessed to producers -- whom she leaned heavily on during her own season -- that she still had feelings for Peter. When Peter stepped in to console her, they talked about how her season ended and she confessed she didn't know why she didn't pick him, and she only didn't ask him out because she thought he wanted to be "The Bachelor" ... which he clearly did.

And so he offered for her to join his season, which we already knew from promos and teasers already announced. If you're wondering how she answered that question, then you've clearly never watched this franchise. How many times did we see Colton Underwood jump a fence on his "Bachelor" season before we finally got to that moment.

Granted, this moment seems like it has to be resolved next episode, but that left fans stewing and speculating about what Hannah's going to do, what Peter's going to do and what's going to happen to this season? Sleuths are still pretty certain Hannah's fall was just too busy to have participated in filming on "The Bachelor," but the whole thing had them pretty fired up on social media Monday night, with the show trending number one on Twitter:

