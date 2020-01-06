Brielle Biermann Shares Another Photo After Dissolving Lip Fillers

Brielle Biermann announced Sunday morning she had opted to dissolve her lip fillers by posting a photo 24 hours post-procedure.

Admittedly, she was still swollen and a bit "black n blue."

On Sunday evening, the 22-year-old daughter of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a look at the final result, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

"First day of work in 2020.. last interview of Don't Be Tardy season 8 🤩," the reality star captioned a selfie showing off her much more subtle pout.

"So pretty and natural!! Love the change!!! Beautiful girl," wrote one fan of the new look, as another added, "Gorgeous don't need a thing done to that pretty face!"

Despite the praise, Brielle is still seemingly unsure about where to go from here. When she first announced she had chosen to go a more natural route, she seemed conflicted about the result.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she captioned an image of her still-puffy pout via her Instagram Story, adding a face-palm emoji. "2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."

She then proceeded to share a series of photos of herself from before the first time she had the procedure done, making it clear she wasn't a fan of her lips sans-filler. The images were captioned with messages like, "I know y'all know these lips ain't the vibe," and numerous face-palm emojis.

In early 2019, she said she was insecure about her lips "because I had none." She explained she had been waiting since age 14 to undergo the procedure, saying, "If I could've done it sooner, I would've, and I don't regret it. I don't think I've gone overboard like people claim."

Arguably the most famous lips of all -- those of Kylie Jenner -- have undergone a similar transformation. In July of 2018, the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a photo on Instagram that prompted one fan to comment, "She looks like the old Kylie here idk why." Jenner herself responded to the remark, explaining, "I got rid of all my filler."

The admission was huge considering the lengths Kris Jenner's youngest daughter went to to keep the initial enhancement under wraps.

After months of insisting that her suddenly plumped lips were a result of expertly applied lip liner, a 16-year-old Kylie revealed she had injections applied to her pout in a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In a 2016 interview, Jenner said she initially lied about getting them done because "I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious."

Then in an episode of her short-lived spin-off show, "Life of Kylie," she revealed what prompted the procedure in the first place: a comment from a boy in middle school.

"I have really small lips, and it was like one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'" she recalled, adding, "I took that really hard."

Jenner has since re-injected some filler, so who knows -- maybe Biermann will, too.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty