With his Batman days behind him, "The Dark Knight" star Christian Bale may be hopping to Marvel for the next Thor film.

According to Collider, the actor is in talks for a role in Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," though no other details are available at this time. The film would reunite him with his "Knight of Cups" costar Natalie Portman, who will return to play Jane Foster in the new film -- and take up the mantle of Thor at some point in the project.

Chris Hemsworth will, of course, be back as the titular superhero for his ninth MCU appearance to date. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will also be back, as will Waititi's Korg.

At Comic-Con last year, the director said the movie will take some cues from "The Mighty Thor" arc in the comics, which introduces the first female Thor, goddess of Thunder.

The movie is set for a November 5, 2021 opening.