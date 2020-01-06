Movies By TooFab Staff |
Christian Bale Jumping from DC to Marvel? Actor In Talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Marvel/Getty

Details are slim, but this would be an exciting addition to the cast.

With his Batman days behind him, "The Dark Knight" star Christian Bale may be hopping to Marvel for the next Thor film.

According to Collider, the actor is in talks for a role in Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," though no other details are available at this time. The film would reunite him with his "Knight of Cups" costar Natalie Portman, who will return to play Jane Foster in the new film -- and take up the mantle of Thor at some point in the project.

Everything Major Shocker Marvel Revealed About Phase 4 at Comic-Con

View Story

Chris Hemsworth will, of course, be back as the titular superhero for his ninth MCU appearance to date. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will also be back, as will Waititi's Korg.

At Comic-Con last year, the director said the movie will take some cues from "The Mighty Thor" arc in the comics, which introduces the first female Thor, goddess of Thunder.

The movie is set for a November 5, 2021 opening.

Everything You Can Expect from Marvel in 2020

View Story

#ChristianBale#ChrisHemsworth
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

Christian Bale Jumping from DC to Marvel? Actor In Talks for 'Thor: Love and…

Christian Bale Jumping from DC to Marvel? Actor In Talks for 'Thor: Love and…
Goop Netflix Trailer Tackles Exorcisms, Orgasms & Vulva Exploration

Goop Netflix Trailer Tackles Exorcisms, Orgasms & Vulva Exploration
Margot Robbie Went Undercover on Conservative Twitter to Prepare For 'Bombshell'

Margot Robbie Went Undercover on Conservative Twitter to Prepare For 'Bombshell'
Much-Delayed 'New Mutants' Finally Gets Freaky New Trailer

Much-Delayed 'New Mutants' Finally Gets Freaky New Trailer
At 76, The Grudge's Lin Shaye Is Having the Time of Her Life as a Horror Icon
Exclusive Interview

At 76, The Grudge's Lin Shaye Is Having the Time of Her Life as a Horror Icon
John Cho and Grudge Director Spill on Movie's Gender-Flipped Shower Scene
exclusive video

John Cho and Grudge Director Spill on Movie's Gender-Flipped Shower Scene