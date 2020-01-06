George Lopez Jokes He'll Kill President Trump for Iran

UPDATE 12:11PM 1/06/2020:

The US Secret Service said it was "aware" of Lopez's tweet, adding that it takes all threats against the President "seriously".

"The Secret Service is aware of the Tweet made by Mr. Lopez. The Secret Service takes all threats against the President and or any of our protectees seriously, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence," the USSS spokesperson said.

Original story below 9:07AM 1/06/2020:

It's no secret George Lopez wants Donald Trump out of office — and on Sunday night he made a comment about POTUS that was heard around the world.

The comedian triggered a strong reaction online after he joked about assassinating the President for $40million.

The 58-year-old was responding to an Instagram post by Chicano Worldstar, regarding the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a targeted US drone strike last week, after which Iranian authorities reportedly placed a bounty of $80million on the President's head.

"#Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump's head during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?" Chicano Worldstar asked on Instagram.

Lopez responded: "We'll do it for half."

His name quickly trended on Twitter, prompting hundreds of thousands of tweets. Many found the joke funny, but just as many did not, accusing him of incitement to violence.

"RT if you believe the FBI and Secret Service should IMMEDIATELY arrest George Lopez for threatening to murder Trump in exchange for $40 million!" one wrote.

"If any ordinary citizen said they would assassinate the President for money, the Secret Service would be at their door. Why should the rules be any different for @georgelopez?" wrote another.

But others pointed out: "MAGAts frequently excuse trump, who is NOT a comedian, for saying the most outrageous things by saying 'oh, he was just joking.' Also MAGAts: Livid because George Lopez, an ACTUAL comedian, told an actual joke about doing the $80M hit job for half."

"Maga snowflakes, Your guy is about to start a war. He's on twitter threatening to commit war crimes. The iraqi parliament voted to expel US troops. Every major city in the US is on high alert. But sure, let's discuss George Lopez joking abt Mexicans doing a job for half price," added another.

A spokesperson for Lopez confirmed to TooFab: "It was absolutely a joke and that's it."

According to United States Code Title 18, Section 871, making "any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States" is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison, with a maximum fine of $250,000.

Soleimani was a major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and commander of Iran's Quds Force, a division primarily responsible for extraterritorial military and clandestine operations.

He was killed on January 3rd as he left Baghdad Airport in a two-car convoy, along with nine other people, by missiles fired from a US Air Force Reaper drone.

Justifying the attack, President Trump said Soleimani was a terrorist responsible for countless American deaths in the past, and the strike would deter any more in the future.

The move attracted criticism from many commentators who accused him of violating international laws and engaging in acts of war, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned "retaliation is waiting".

