Exorcisms, orgasms and vulva exploration.

No, it's not a game of dirty Mad Libs. It's actually what Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming Netflix documentary is about.

In the newly released trailer for "the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow," the actress and wellness brand founder takes viewers behind the scenes of what she and her goop team do on a daily basis: push boundaries, propel female wellness to the forefront, tackle demons -- physical and mental -- and take a good look at themselves.

The six-part docuseries doesn't hit the streaming service until Jan. 24, but the one-minute-and-18-second trailer below is sure to give you quite the taste of what's to come.

"So what happens in a workshop?" the 47-year-old mother of two asks an older woman at the top of the preview. She shrugs and responds, "Everyone gets off." Cue immediate aggressive moaning from an arched-back woman lying face-up on a table. "What the f--k are you doing to people?" a grinning Gwyneth asks.

"What we try to do at goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary," one of Paltrow's team members explains, right before she reveals she once had an exorcism -- and that she's never seen her own vulva. From energy healing to psychedelics to cold therapy to psychic mediums -- these women leave nothing off the table.

"I went through years of therapy in about five hours," another team member says, after footage of her sobbing on the floor while wearing earbuds takes over the screen. The words "dangerous" and "unregulated" get thrown around, as do the sounds of gasping, crying, screaming and utter satisfaction.

"We're here one time, one life. How can we really milk the shit out of this?" Paltrow wonders as she sits in a boardroom with her equally unconventional employees.

According to Netflix, the docu-series is for the "deeply inquisitive viewer" who seeks to learn more about "boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics."

"the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow" launches on Netflix Jan. 24. Check out the suggestive announcement poster below.

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24 pic.twitter.com/ZzeEEbAy9L — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 6, 2020

