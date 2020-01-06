Joaquin Phoenix Says He Was 'Tricked' Into Golden Globes Press Room

Joaquin Phoenix says he was "tricked" into going into the Golden Globes press room.

Following his win for best actor in a motion picture, drama for playing the titular role in "Joker," the actor went backstage to address the press as all winners do. However, Phoenix said he was told he was going to be taking more photos not talking to reporters.

"I didn't know I was gonna be up here," he said, "They f--king tricked me. I'm not kidding. They said you have to come take a picture in this room. So what's going on?"

Things got even more awkward when the first question was asked regarding how Phoenix prepared for the role of Arthur Fleck a.k.a Joker.

"Isn't this old news?" he said. "I feel like I've talked about this for six months. I mean, I feel like I answered these questions. You want to hear a different version of it? I can try and change it slightly, or what should I do?"

Phoenix, however, eventually answered the journalist's question.

"It was a long process, I think the way I worked on this was quite erratic," he said of becoming the DC comic book villain. "I didn't attack it linearly. I was most curious about the medication that he was taking and the effects and side effects of the medication. That led us to realize that we had to have this wild fluctuation of weight."

"I dug into understanding medication and the side effects of what he was taking so that was the beginning," he continued. "I read several books about political assassins that share a similar personality type to what I ultimately defined Arthur with. I'm not going to say who they are because I think those people have already gotten enough attention."

However, a much more pleasant moment from Phoenix's press room interview came when he expressed concern for the room full of reporters.

"Is it all right or is it awful?" he asked. "Are you bored? Do they bring you food? Do they have drinks?"

Phoenix seemed to try to lighten the mood even further. "There's more space in here than there was out there," he admitted.

The "Walk the Line" star's interview backstage wasn't the only thing that had people talking Sunday night. Right before entering the press room, Phoenix gave a slightly odd, yet interesting speech while accepting his award. The Oscar nominee, who is an advocate for veganism, seemed to shade Hollywood over climate change and the awards show as a whole.

As he dropped multiple f-bombs during the speech, Phoenix was bleeped multiple times, before ultimately getting played off the stage.

Watch his full speech below.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram