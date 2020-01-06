"Vanderpump Rules" returns to Bravo this week, and Lisa Vanderpump is willing to spill some -- but not all -- of the Season 8 tea.

In chatting with Kelly Clarkson on the latter's daytime talk show, the restaurant mogul and "Vanderpump Rules" matriarch weighed in on Stassi Schroeder's fallout with once-best friend Kristen Doute and was grilled about why Jax Taylor no longer follows anyone from the cast on social media.

Lisa's always had issues with Kristen, so it's no surprise she seems to be on Team Stassi on this one.

"I think fundamentally, there's been a difference between them," the reality star told an inquiring audience member. "I mean, I try not to weigh in on this too much personally because I've always found Kristen a little difficult to get along with myself, but I think this year, Stassi's grown up. They both have grown up, I have to say. She's got a book deal now, Kristen. And Stassi's getting married, and she's been on the Best Seller list. So they're both growing up, but I think the divide just got wider and wider."

"I don't know, but there's years of history, so I'm hopeful because it's a shame to break up such a long friendship, but I don't know," she added. "This season, it was very bumpy. Very bumpy."

When the same audience member asked Lisa why Jax was on the outs with the rest of the gang, she admitted she "cannot spill that one because that kind of comes at the end of the season. I can't give that away, otherwise I would be in... Jax, he's a very complicated character."

"He sounds fun," Clarkson quipped, as Vanderpump chuckled and jokingly reprimanded her for being "bad."

Lisa also didn't miss the opportunity to throw a little shade at a fellow former 'Wife when a fan asked, "If you had to be locked in a room with any of the Real Housewives, who would it be, and what would you talk about to make the time pass?"

Vanderpump was relieved to learn the hypothetical situation wasn't just limited to her alma mater, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which she quit abruptly in the summer of 2019.

"I think probably Bethenny [Frankel], but I probably wouldn't have to discuss anything with her because I wouldn't get a word in edgewise because she'd never stop talking!" Lisa replied with a laugh.

Frankel quit "The Real Housewives of New York" shortly after Vanderpump made the decision to leave "RHOBH."

"Vanderpump Rules" Season 8 premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

