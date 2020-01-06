Margot Robbie took a unique approach to prepare for her role as a fictional Fox News employee in "Bombshell" by going undercover on conservative Twitter.

While talking to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, the actress explained how utilizing a fake conservative Twitter account helped her "understand" her character's political point of view.

"Kayla [Robbie's character] and my political point of view are a bit different," Robbie said. "So I found Twitter to be a useful tool to hear what young conservative millennial girls were thinking and saying."

Despite having drastically different political views, the Oscar nominee said she "never" felt frustrated portraying her character in the film.

"I just need to come around to how they see the world, you know?" she said. "It just takes a minute and you do your research and then it clicks and then suddenly they feel like a real person."

Robbie first revealed she created a fake conservative Twitter account while speaking with Variety last week. The "Birds of Prey" star wouldn't specify who she followed on the social media platform, but said she created the account to observe the views of "young millennial conservative girls."

"Like with most characters I like to play I didn't understand her to begin with," Robbie told the publication. "There's always that process with any character where you're trying to figure them out and figure out why they do and say the things they do and say."

"Honestly, the most helpful bit of research I did was I started a fake Twitter account so that I could follow young millennial conservative girls' accounts and the things they say and their point of view on any issue and that was really fascinating," she explained. "It was really helpful just to kind of see their play-by-play, their opinions coming out and how they put them forward in the world."

The "I, Tonya" star even watched multiple Fox News shows as her character, Kayla, is said to have grown up watching the network religiously.

"Bombshell," which also stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, follows the story of the many women who allegedly faced years of sexual harassment by Roger Ailes at Fox News. While Robbie played a character created for the film, Theron and Kidman stepped into the roles of Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively.

The film was nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Actress for Theron and Best Supporting Actress for Robbie. Although the ladies didn't win Sunday night, "Bombshell" is up for four Screen Actor Guild awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Theron -- who is also a producer -- supporting nods for Kidman and Robbie, and a nom for its ensemble cast.

Along with Theron, Robbie, Kidman, "Bombshell" also stars John Lithgow as Ailes, Connie Britton as Ailes' wife and Alison Janney as Ailes' legal counsel, Susan Estrich. Mark Duplass, Kate McKinnon, Rob Delaney and Malcolm McDowell also star.

"Bombshell" is in select theaters now.

