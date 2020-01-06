Before Harvey Weinstein reported to court on Monday for his rape trial in New York City, "The View" cohost Meghan McCain reiterated her support of his ex-wife, designer Georgina Chapman.

Chapman is behind the Marchesa brand, which McCain wore to her wedding in November 2017 -- just one month after the bombshell allegations against Weinstein dropped.

McCain voiced her support while responding to a tweet from The Daily Beast. On Saturday, the publication tweeted, "Do not expect to see Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, at his trial. The survival of her fashion label Marchesa depends on the vital support of female customers."

"I had a rushed wedding that was planned in a month," responded McCain. "I went to EVERY high end label and couldn't find one thing that fit me, let alone made me feel beautiful. Karen Craig was a saint in our fittings, helped me & obviously made a beautiful dress. Don't blame Marchesa for mens sins."

McCain rushed her wedding due to her late father John McCain's failing health. At the time, she said many wondered if she would keep the dress as the scandal broke, but she kept it because she "didn't wanna feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well."

Along with the horrific allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, Weinstein was also accused of forcing actresses to wear his wife's designs on the red carpet -- something Felicity Huffman confirmed to TooFab.

Chapman announced her separation from Weinstein in 2018.

The disgraced movie mogul was in court on Monday as jury selection began in his rape trial in NYC. He faces five charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault, but has pled guilty to all charges.

According to TMZ, the L.A. County D.A. is getting ready to announce its charges against Weinstein as well. There will reportedly be 4 charges -- forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraints.