Michelle Williams used her time on the Golden Globes stage to deliver a powerful message.

While accepting her award for best actress in a miniseries or television film category for her role as Gwen Verdon in "Fosse/Verdon, the actress gave an empowering speech about a woman's right to choose, motherhood, and voting.

After receiving her award from Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek, Williams thanked the "Fosse/Verdon" team and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and moved on to a woman's right to choose. Read her speech below:

"When you put this in someone's hands, you're acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you're also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursue, the training they sought, the hours they put in." "I'm grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I've made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists. Because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over it -- sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand. I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose." "To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know the scales must and will tip towards our children. I know my choices might look different than yours but thank god or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours." "So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years." "It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

Williams concluded her speech by giving a shoutout to her fiance, Thomas Kail and her 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. "Tommy... and Matilda, I can't wait to come home to you."

Before the show, Williams and Kail -- who are said to have recently become engaged and are expecting their first child together -- made their first public debut on the red carpet Sunday night. The "Venom" star looked gorgeous in a one-shouldered peach gown, while Kail, who was a director and producer on "Fosse/Verdon," rocked a traditional suit.

Check out all the best moments from the 2020 Golden Globes here!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.