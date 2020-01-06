Joey King clearly could have used Patricia Arquette's viking helmet for protection as they took photos together following the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The two stars of Hulu's "The Act" were spotted all over town as they party hopped after the show, hitting up celebrations hosted by The Walt Disney Company, Hulu and Warner Bros./InStyle.

While they attended the first two without incident, InStyle's infamous elevator photo-op left King with a big 'ol bruise after being smacked in the head by Arquette's trophy. You can see her start to make contact with the award at the very end of this video:

"I stole the hat and joey got a bump on her head," Arquette tweeted in the comments.

King showed off her party wound on Monday in a pair of photos posted to her Twitter page. One was clearly taken at the InStyle/WB event, while the other was seemingly snapped this morning.

What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

After Arquette apologized in a follow-up tweet, King wrote, "there are worse things to be hit in the head with."

Patricia picked up the Best Supporting Actress In a Miniseries for her work on "The Act."

During her speech, she used her platform at Sunday night's Golden Globes to make a statement about two very topical affairs: President Donald Trump's threats on Iran and the massive wildfires taking over Australia.

"I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but also, I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we're not gonna look back on this night in the history books," she began. "We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America; a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites; young people risking their lives, traveling across the world; people not knowing if bombs are gonna drop on their kids' heads; and the continent of Australia on fire."

"So while I love my kids so much," she added, "I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you."