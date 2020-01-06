Rihanna went all natural for her first selfie of 2020, foregoing the makeup and opting even to leave in a pimple on her lower cheek.

It was a bold move for the fashion queen in an industry and platform so obsessed with image and perfection that celebrities are caught all the time using Photoshop, makeup, flattering lighting and professional photographers to capture even the most inane moments of their lives.

And while she was applauded by most of her followers, there were those who couldn't resist pointing out the blemish, as if Riri somehow had absolutely no idea it was there.

With an epic clapback that didn't stoop to attacking her attacker, Riri shut down the commenter simply by asking her to be kind ... to the pimple.

"Let her have her shine, PLEASE," Rihanna wrote in response to the comment, as captured by the Instagram page Comments by Celebs.

Travis Barker was among several followers who simply threw up fire emojis for Rihanna's makeup-free selfie. And we're right there with them, as she looked absolutely flawless.

Well, almost flawless, if we're going to get technical about it. But somehow, Rihanna even manages to make a pimple work.

Maybe Rihanna is pulling a Taylor Swift, and this pimple pic is a clue for her hightly-anticipated ninth album. The songstress recently teased her fans on Instagram with a video captioned, "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

All of the teasing has worked her fanbase into a frenzy, so anything and everything she releases -- including a makeup-free selfie -- is just more cause for scrutiny and growing impatience.

Still others are theorizing that perhaps this image is a hint at an upcoming product in her beauty line. After all, "R9" is hardly the only thing on Rihanna's plate. She's been taking over the world with her Savage x Fenty beauty line, and perhaps a blemish cover or remover is ready to be revealed on the horizon.

Or maybe Rihanna was just feeling herself Monday night, pimple or no, and decided to own it and own her natural beauty. Maybe there's no ulterior motive at all behind the image. She just wants to "shine," and if her pimple shines right along with her, well more power to the both of them!

