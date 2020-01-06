News By TooFab Staff |
Woman Posts Boyfriend's Epic Whine Over Her Not Getting Him Red Lobster, Goes Viral
Twitter

Even Chrissy Teigen chimed in.

She offered to cook him sopes -- but that wasn't what he asked for.

A woman who shared her boyfriend's epic whine over her not getting him Red Lobster went viral on Monday — with even Chrissy Teigen chiming in.

On her Twitter account, Teonna Robles shared screenshots of an exchange with the unnamed, self-described "king" who asked her to fetch him some food from the seafood chain... and who was more than a little irked when she dared offer to cook for him instead.

Margot Robbie Went Undercover on Conservative Twitter to Prepare For 'Bombshell'

View Story

As the grabs show, the conversation started when Teonna texted him some rather delicious-looking pictures of sopes recipes. "We're making this, do you want this?" she asked. "I know you're craving red lobster but I also don't have much money after paying my bills and it would just be easier on me."

Evidently, he didn't want that.

"Don't ask me what I want to eat then tell me to pick something else ever again," came his first reply.

After telling him she did not appreciate how he spoke to her, apologizing for not getting exactly what he wanted, and reiterating her offer to get him food, the floodgates opened.

"Nah I'm koo. You heard what I said," he began what would become a 36-text unanswered stream of complaint.

"Don't try play a position you not fit for then. You're clearly not on my level and can't afford to support a man of my caliber."

"Any woman who would expect a king to lower his standards just because it's coming from her is delusional. My quality of life will not decrease because you want me to be grateful for less than I deserve as hard as I work. you saying that you're not my bitch like that's not your intention is funny. You can't handle the top position so don't apply for the job. Stay moping floors."

George Lopez Jokes He'll Kill President Trump for Iran

View Story

"I know you're not financially stable. You don't have your own shit. Your not where I'm at physically mentally spiritually or financially. So how does it suck for me to lose someone who is far from on my level. Explain that."

"You can't even get me a $50 meal. But asked me what I wanted," he lamented.

"You think I haven't had women grab me red lobster before? You want to be the one that's close to me but you're right you're not the one for me. Idek why you try if you know you're not in my league. You're delusional. Find a man that's where you're at."

"You have to qualify to be with a man that does as much as me. Let me tell you I know I deserve to eat red lobster," he continued, before boasting: "I ate it 4 times a week last year."

"That's exactly why your not my bitch. You cant be my bitch you're broke. Get a new job then come holla at me. Can't even afford a f--kin meal."

'DO YALL SEE HOW DISRESPECTFUL N----S ARE," Teonna asked in a post that was shared and liked tens of thousands of times. "IVE DONE NOTHING BUT DO EVERYTHING FOR THIS MAN. HELPED HIM GET BUSINESS AND TAKE HIM FOOD OR WHATEVER HE NEEDS WHEN HES STRUGGLING AND BECAUSE I CANT THIS TIME THIS IS HOW HE COMES AT ME."

Inevitably, Chrissy Teigen even weighed in.

"this man had red lobster 4 days a week for a year. he has mercury poisoning," she tweeted.

On her Twitter page, Teonna explained she had only been seeing the guy for a month, and that the "king" was "broke, struggling to make rent & pay his s--t off and complained to me all the time like I was going to fix it."

Getty Florence Pugh's Perfect Clapback to Follower Criticizing Age Difference Between Her and Boyfriend Zach Braff

#ChrissyTeigen
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Christian Bale Jumping from DC to Marvel? Actor In Talks for 'Thor: Love and…

Christian Bale Jumping from DC to Marvel? Actor In Talks for 'Thor: Love and…
See Joey King's Bruise After Arquette Smacked Her with Golden Globe

See Joey King's Bruise After Arquette Smacked Her with Golden Globe
Goop Netflix Trailer Tackles Exorcisms, Orgasms & Vulva Exploration

Goop Netflix Trailer Tackles Exorcisms, Orgasms & Vulva Exploration
Joaquin Phoenix Says He Was 'Tricked' Into Golden Globes Press Room

Joaquin Phoenix Says He Was 'Tricked' Into Golden Globes Press Room
Winners, Fashion & More: TooFab's Full Golden Globes Coverage!

Winners, Fashion & More: TooFab's Full Golden Globes Coverage!
Woman for Viral After Posting BF's Epic Whine Over Not Getting Him Red Lobster

Woman for Viral After Posting BF's Epic Whine Over Not Getting Him Red Lobster