She offered to cook him sopes -- but that wasn't what he asked for.

A woman who shared her boyfriend's epic whine over her not getting him Red Lobster went viral on Monday — with even Chrissy Teigen chiming in.

On her Twitter account, Teonna Robles shared screenshots of an exchange with the unnamed, self-described "king" who asked her to fetch him some food from the seafood chain... and who was more than a little irked when she dared offer to cook for him instead.

As the grabs show, the conversation started when Teonna texted him some rather delicious-looking pictures of sopes recipes. "We're making this, do you want this?" she asked. "I know you're craving red lobster but I also don't have much money after paying my bills and it would just be easier on me."

Evidently, he didn't want that.

"Don't ask me what I want to eat then tell me to pick something else ever again," came his first reply.

After telling him she did not appreciate how he spoke to her, apologizing for not getting exactly what he wanted, and reiterating her offer to get him food, the floodgates opened.

DO YALL SEE HOW DISRESPECTFUL NIGGAS ARE. IVE DONE NOTHING BUT DO EVERYTHING FOR THIS MAN. HELPED HIM GET BUSINESS AND TAKE HIM FOOD OR WHATEVER HE NEEDS WHEN HES STRUGGLING AND BECAUSE I CANT THIS TIME THIS IS HOW HE COMES AT ME. pic.twitter.com/8DS5SMW3yN — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 5, 2020

"Nah I'm koo. You heard what I said," he began what would become a 36-text unanswered stream of complaint.

"Don't try play a position you not fit for then. You're clearly not on my level and can't afford to support a man of my caliber."

"Any woman who would expect a king to lower his standards just because it's coming from her is delusional. My quality of life will not decrease because you want me to be grateful for less than I deserve as hard as I work. you saying that you're not my bitch like that's not your intention is funny. You can't handle the top position so don't apply for the job. Stay moping floors."

"I know you're not financially stable. You don't have your own shit. Your not where I'm at physically mentally spiritually or financially. So how does it suck for me to lose someone who is far from on my level. Explain that."

"You can't even get me a $50 meal. But asked me what I wanted," he lamented.

"You think I haven't had women grab me red lobster before? You want to be the one that's close to me but you're right you're not the one for me. Idek why you try if you know you're not in my league. You're delusional. Find a man that's where you're at."

"You have to qualify to be with a man that does as much as me. Let me tell you I know I deserve to eat red lobster," he continued, before boasting: "I ate it 4 times a week last year."

"That's exactly why your not my bitch. You cant be my bitch you're broke. Get a new job then come holla at me. Can't even afford a f--kin meal."

this man had red lobster 4 days a week for a year. he has mercury poisoning — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

'DO YALL SEE HOW DISRESPECTFUL N----S ARE," Teonna asked in a post that was shared and liked tens of thousands of times. "IVE DONE NOTHING BUT DO EVERYTHING FOR THIS MAN. HELPED HIM GET BUSINESS AND TAKE HIM FOOD OR WHATEVER HE NEEDS WHEN HES STRUGGLING AND BECAUSE I CANT THIS TIME THIS IS HOW HE COMES AT ME."

Inevitably, Chrissy Teigen even weighed in.

"this man had red lobster 4 days a week for a year. he has mercury poisoning," she tweeted.

On her Twitter page, Teonna explained she had only been seeing the guy for a month, and that the "king" was "broke, struggling to make rent & pay his s--t off and complained to me all the time like I was going to fix it."

Getty