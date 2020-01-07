Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Brad Pitt Discusses His 'Disaster of a Personal Life' with Leonardo DiCaprio
"I'm just like trash mag fodder," says the Golden Globe winner.

Brad Pitt clearly has a sense of humor when it comes to his personal ups and downs and the media's insatiable hunger for it.

Sitting down with pal and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for an hour-long podcast taping with Marc Maron, which felt more like one, big trip down memory lane than a grueling interview, the famous duo let down their guard for an intimate and humorous chat. Though published Monday, the interview occurred prior to Pitt's big win at Sunday's Golden Globes.

The two discussed their early forays into film and fame, with Pitt recalling how his first real venture into making movies was also his first time on a plane. He was in his "early 20s" when he got his passport and flew to Yugoslavia to film "Dark Side of the Sun." He's originally from the Ozarks in southern Missouri, so when asked if he brings "all of his kids" to go visit his parents and siblings, who all still live there on the same street, he said, "We would, yes. Yeah. But fortunately, California's more of a draw, so they like to come here."

Brad rarely publicly discusses his six children, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He also rarely discusses the specifics of their highly publicized divorce or his current dating life, but he's evidently open to joking about both.

The topic came up after Maron asked the guys about the respective moments they realized their lives would never be the same.

DiCaprio jokingly replied, "A film called 'Titanic.' That was it. I just remember I was off on location doing movies right away, and I was in my early 20s already, and I never bothered to look for a house, so I stayed in my mom's guest room into my early 20s. And then the movie started to come out, or the buzz of it, and I just remember four SUVs outside my house one day. And I went to like the liquor store to get a soda, and there were like these SUVs, and then they just kept following me every day of my life. I was like, 'Okay, life will no longer be the same.'"

"And that happens to this day?" Marc asked.

"No, it doesn't," Leo insisted. "No, no, no. It doesn't. Not as much anymore, no. No. Thank God. Usually, there's like this time when you have a movie coming out or you're starting to do promotion where they're sort of on you a lot more, but you know, I've been able to escape a lot more, which is great. And walk around and be outside and things like that."

"I'm a little disgruntled with you," Brad finally interrupted.

"You have 'em waiting?" Marc asked Brad, who sighed and said, "Aw, man. I'm just like trash mag fodder! I don't know -- because of my disaster of a personal life, probably. Most likely."

"You have a very exciting personal life," Leo confirmed. "Like Lil Kim said, 'The paparazzi's gonna get you one way or another.' It's been my motto."

Pitt made a similar remark over the public's insatiable need to know about his personal life while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't 'cause every woman I stand next to they say I'm dating, and it'd just be awkward," he said into the mic, as cameras panned over to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was laughing along with the rest of the audience.

On the red carpet prior to the event, Brad was asked about seeing the "Friends" star later that evening.

"I'll run into Jen. She's a good friend, yeah," he said. After the ET reporter pointed out that the world wanted a photo of them together, he joked, "The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," quickly adding, "That was a play on 'Friends.' They were saying that."

The pair was once considered Hollywood's golden couple. They were married for five years before calling it quits in 2005. Pitt went on to date and marry Jolie. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

