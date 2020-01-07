Cannibal Hangs Grindr Date Upside Down, Slits Throat, Cuts Off And Eats Testicles

A Michigan man, who disappeared after a Grindr date, was found hanging upside down from the ceiling, naked and partially eaten by his killer.

Hair stylist Kevin Bacon, 25, vanished on Christmas Eve after telling his roommate he had met someone on the dating app; he was reported missing by his family when he didn't turn up for breakfast on Christmas Day.

On Monday police revealed the gruesome details of his murder, involving violent sexual fetish and cannibalism.

Following a tip off, police arrived at the home of 50-year-old Mark Latunski on December 28, who they said admitted killing Bacon.

"Mr. Latunski stated he used a knife, stabbed him in the back one time, then slit his throat," Detective Sergeant James Moore said in his testimony, according to NBC. "Afterwards, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon, and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling."

According to court documents, Latunski admitted using the knife to cut off Bacon's testicles and eat them.

Just one month earlier, police had been called to Latunski's home over another bizarre incident, but no charges were ever pressed.

Neighbor Michael Parks told police that in November, he encountered a man pounding on his front door, covered in blood and screaming hysterically.

"He's got purple hair, he's wearing a leather skirt and he's got a couple of belts across his chest," Park recalled to Fox10. "This gentleman is grasping my arm with deathly fear (screaming) 'help me, keep him away' just screaming at the top of his lungs 'he wants to hurt me, he wants to hurt me'."

"Another vehicle pulls in my driveway and out comes, who I now find out is Mark, wearing a leather skirt, belts across his chest no shoes, no shirt on, his beard is braided. Very odd-looking gentleman."

That man, however, declined to press charges. Troopers drove him away from the property and returned the $300 leather kilt to Latunski.

"He said he became frightened or spooked and that's why he ran from the house," Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said, per Michigan Live. "Everything that happened in the house was consensual."

"Nobody wanted to file a complaint or file a police report. No criminal act was discovered and there was nothing we could do as law enforcement."

While police have considered the possibility the suspect may be a serial killer, they do not believe he is.

"There are missing persons cases throughout the state," Lt. Kaiser said. "We don't know that we could link any of those to our suspect. This doesn't appear to be a serial person. There are no indicators of there being other (victims). There's no evidence to support that."

Latunski, a divorced father-of-four, is expected to appear in court on January 8.

After the death was initially reported, actor Kevin Bacon took to Instagram to share his thoughts about what happened to his namesake.

"For obvious reasons I'm thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon," he wrote. "His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB"

