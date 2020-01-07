Megyn Kelly and Ava DuVernay got into a heated debate online over Colin Kaepernick's tweet on Saturday.

"There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism," wrote the former NFL star regarding Donald Trump's decision to assassinate Iranian military official, General Qassem Soleimani, via a drone airstrike last week.

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world," he added.

Kelly took umbrage with Kaepernick's post and replied, "Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?" She was referring to the athlete's sponsorship with Nike.

The comments caught the attention of Oscar-nominated DuVernay who responded on Sunday by writing, "Shame on you, Megyn."

Clearly, Kelly felt no shame as she fired back, "No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullshit claims of racism – which undermine the legitimate claims. Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it's about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period."

DuVernay dug in and quickly ended the battle by replying, "Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims. You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all."

DuVernay then shared a screenshot of Kelly's account being muted.

But Kelly attempted to get the last word by tweeting, "If you think Soleimani was killed because of his skin color, you're the one who needs to educate herself. Work on shaming someone else."

This isn't the first time the news anchor has argued about what constitutes racism. In 2018, she was let go from "The Today Show" for defending blackface, when she asked a guest, "But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face."

And while working at Fox News in 2013, Kelly slammed an article for suggesting a white Santa Claus is racist. "This is so ridiculous. Santa just is white. Jesus was a white man, too. He was a historical figure, that's a verifiable fact, as is Santa."

Kaepernick became known for his political activism when he began kneeing during the national anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Meanwhile, Trump's decision to kill Soleimani was denounced by the Iranian government, who vowed 'revenge' against the U.S.

In response, Trump warned Iran "WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD" if they counterattack.

