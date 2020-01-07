Pat Sajak Asks Ricky Gervais to Perform His Eulogy

Ricky Gervais needs a new gig after quitting as Golden Globes host — and one just popped up.

Pat Sajak took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask the comedian to perform his eulogy.

"Just updated my will. Requesting @rickygervais to speak at my funeral," the "Wheel of Fortune" legend tweeted.

Clearly the host was one of the many impressed with "The Office" creator's evisceration of the Hollywood landscape with his blistering opening monologue on Sunday night, in which he swung for every person in the room — including his Hollywood Foreign Press employers.

Sajak obviously shares a similar darker shade of humor with his fellow TV star, joking about his own funeral while fans are still on tenterhooks following his health scare; last month his long-time co-host Vanna White took over main hosting duties for the first time in 37 years after Sajak was hospitalized with a blocked intestine.

Speaking about the emergency surgery in an interview with GMA last month, the 73-year-old admitted he thought he was going to die.

In a promo for the upcoming week of "Wheel of Fortune", Pat revealed that he would be missing again — not because of a relapse, but because of the "technicalities of the taping order".

However, while Vanna filled in for him again, a very special guest will fill in for Vanna as letter-toucher: Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak, who turned 25 on Sunday.

The video also included an adorable throwback clip of Maggie's debut on the show as a just-turned one-year-old, all the way back in 1996.

Meanwhile America's other favorite game show host Alex Trebek continues to helm "Jeopardy!" amid his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.

