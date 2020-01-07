P!nk and Carey Hart may have cracked the code to staying married in Hollywood for well over a decade: hate the same people.

At least that's what the pop star included in her humorous and sappy and all around beautiful tribute to her motocross pro husband on their 14th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

"So many years, so many hairstyles @hartluck," she wrote alongside a series of photos showing off the various 'dos her relationship has seen over the years. "We've been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn't perfect, but I'm grateful it's ours."

"I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. 'You're a real man, Carey Hart,'" she ended the post, adding the following phrases in the form of hashtags: agree to disagree, fight nice, we hate the same people, my rock, no one makes me angrier than you, but you're super hot.

Carey also shared a few throwback pics and used his caption to praise both his wife and their relationship, noting that they each came from "broken homes."

"14 years married to this amazing woman,' he wrote. "I'm so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!"

"Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family," he went on. "Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much."

When it comes to the history of their romance, though, Pink and Carey Hart have an unconventional love story that's more real than any fairy tale you've ever heard.

Back in 2001, P!nk (real name Alecia Moore) attended the Summer X Games in her home state of Pennsylvania, where Hart was competing. They hit it off and began dating. Later that year, she convinced him to be in her video for "Just Like a Pill." He reluctantly agreed, telling The Daily Telegraph in 2014, "I was like, 'Ahhhhh, I'm not really into that.' She said, 'Alright, I have to put some other good-looking guy in there, and I have to lick his belly.' [I said], 'Well, I guess I'm going to have to be in the video.'"

The couple dated for two years before breaking up for the first time in 2003. They reconciled in 2004, and a year later, P!nk proposed to Hart at a motocross event by writing, "Will U Marry Me? Serious!" on a pit board she held up during the race.

"I said, 'Well, yeah of course,' and she said, 'Well, get your ass back on the track. I don't marry losers,'" he recalled in a 2014 interview with Supercross.

The two said "I do" in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006.

In October 2017, P!nk gave USA Today some insight into her marriage, explaining, "He knows when he goes too far, and he'll apologize, which is a wonderful trait in a human being. I do not possess that trait. I will go too far and still not apologize. It's awful to be married to me. He's the rock, and I'm the storm, but it's fun."

In 2008, though, the couple spent 11 months apart due to incredibly busy schedules, which took a major toll on their marriage. While still estranged, P!nk asked Hart to appear in a music video but didn't tell him what the song was about until he showed up on set.

It ended up being for her track, "So What," in which she sings, "I guess I just lost my husband / I don't know where he went / So I'm gonna drink my money / I'm not gonna pay his rent." But Hart didn't mind it one bit. He told Redbook he thought it was "pretty special to be the muse. It's the good, the bad, the ugly. I wouldn't expect anything else. That's why I love her, and why we're together."

Later that year, P!nk said she invited Carey to her Las Vegas hotel room and greeted him wearing his "favorite bra and panties."

"I had made him a photo album of all the cards he had ever given me, of all the photos of our entire relationship," she recalled -- and the rest, as they say, is history.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willow Sage, in 2011. Four years later, they welcomed son Jameson Moon.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, P!nk said Carey was "just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some."

"I'll look at [Carey] and go, 'I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the shit you like. I don't ever wanna see you again,'" she told the publication. "Then two weeks later, I'm like, 'Things are going so good, you guys.' Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year. 'Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?' Monogamy is work! But you do the work, and it's good again."

