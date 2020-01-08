The 2020 Oscars will be host-less for the second year in a row.

During ABC's TCA Press Tour Wednesday, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced that the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9 will not have an MC.

"Together with the Academy, we have decided there will be no traditional host, repeating for us what worked last year," Burke said, per Deadline. "[It will have] huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power."

The Academy's official Twitter account also confirmed the news.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:



✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host



See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

Last year's ceremony marked the first Oscars in 30 years to not have an official host. If you recall, this wasn't planned as Kevin Hart, who was set to host, stepped down two days after being announced due to backlash surrounding controversial tweets from his past.

The host-less Oscars proved to be more successful than 2018's ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. 2019 Oscars saw 12% uptick in viewers and 13% in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Deadline.

Despite this, the no-host setup received mixed reviews. However, having stars Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph introduce the show and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" performance proved to be highlights.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Feb. 9 on ABC

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty