Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Brad Pitt Says Quentin Tarantino 'Needs Cocaine to Stop Talking'
View Image
Getty
2020 Golden Globe Awards: All the Wild After-Party Sightings!

The actor was introducing the director for his Best Screenplay win at the 84th New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Brad Pitt clearly got to know Quentin Tarantino quite well after they worked together on a few films.

Introducing his pal at the 84th New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday. Pitt regaled the audience with a few cheeky anecdotes about the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director, including a riff on his hometown as he said, "Quentin grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance called Torrance," according to Deadline.

The Golden Globe-winning actor, 56, then dropped another fun nugget, calling Tarantino "very verbose. He's the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking."

But Pitt didn't stop there as he presented the 56-year-old with the Best Screenplay gong, saying Tarantino's house resembled a "Sandford & Son set" -- referring to the messy junk dealer landscape of the 1970s sitcom -- because his scripts are "handwritten" and notes are left everywhere.

Pitt ended the speech by remarking Tarantino recently got married, is expecting a baby with Israeli wife, Daniella Pick, and currently shares a home in Tel Aviv.

"Maybe his final film will bring us peace in the Middle East," Pitt joked.

The two Hollywood legends worked on "Inglourious Basterds" in 2009, before hooking back up for last year's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' Pitt also had a famous turn in "True Romance," as a hilarious stoner in the 1993 flick written by Tarantino.

The New York Film Critics Circle Awards list of winners was announced last month, giving the starry attendees plenty of time to work on their speeches presented at TAO Downtown in Manhattan.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty 2020 Golden Globe Awards: All the Wild After-Party Sightings!

#BradPitt#QuentinTarantino
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Why New Mom Cameron Diaz Hasn't Hired a Nanny

Why New Mom Cameron Diaz Hasn't Hired a Nanny
Brad Pitt Says Quentin Tarantino 'Needs Cocaine to Stop Talking'

Brad Pitt Says Quentin Tarantino 'Needs Cocaine to Stop Talking'
Kylie Jenner Finally Shares Glowing Pregnancy Pic ... Two Years Later!
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Post of the Week

Kylie Jenner Finally Shares Glowing Pregnancy Pic ... Two Years Later!
Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman Captures Rare Pic of 10-Year-Old Octuplets -- See How…
Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman & Her Big Family

Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman Captures Rare Pic of 10-Year-Old Octuplets -- See How…
Kylie, Elton, Hemsworth Each Donate $1 Million to Australia Relief

Kylie, Elton, Hemsworth Each Donate $1 Million to Australia Relief
Miley Cyrus Rocks New Shorter Look While Teasing New Music
Best Celebrity Instas of the Week

Miley Cyrus Rocks New Shorter Look While Teasing New Music