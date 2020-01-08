Brad Pitt clearly got to know Quentin Tarantino quite well after they worked together on a few films.

Introducing his pal at the 84th New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday. Pitt regaled the audience with a few cheeky anecdotes about the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director, including a riff on his hometown as he said, "Quentin grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance called Torrance," according to Deadline.

The Golden Globe-winning actor, 56, then dropped another fun nugget, calling Tarantino "very verbose. He's the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking."

But Pitt didn't stop there as he presented the 56-year-old with the Best Screenplay gong, saying Tarantino's house resembled a "Sandford & Son set" -- referring to the messy junk dealer landscape of the 1970s sitcom -- because his scripts are "handwritten" and notes are left everywhere.

not going to live-tweet the entire @nyfcc ceremony but can’t resist Brad Pitt calling Quentin Tarantino “the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking” — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 8, 2020

Pitt ended the speech by remarking Tarantino recently got married, is expecting a baby with Israeli wife, Daniella Pick, and currently shares a home in Tel Aviv.

"Maybe his final film will bring us peace in the Middle East," Pitt joked.

The two Hollywood legends worked on "Inglourious Basterds" in 2009, before hooking back up for last year's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' Pitt also had a famous turn in "True Romance," as a hilarious stoner in the 1993 flick written by Tarantino.

The New York Film Critics Circle Awards list of winners was announced last month, giving the starry attendees plenty of time to work on their speeches presented at TAO Downtown in Manhattan.

