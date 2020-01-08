Why New Mom Cameron Diaz Hasn't Hired a Nanny

New mom Cameron Diaz wants to enjoy every moment with baby Raddix.

According to People, the actress, 47, doesn't have any immediate plans to hire a nanny. "Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby," a source told the publication.

Last week, both Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, surprised fans with the exciting news when they announced on Instagram that they recently welcomed a baby girl. But how was the couple able to keep it a secret?

"Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it's not strange that they were able to keep it quiet," People's insider added.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," read a note from the couple last Friday. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the post continued. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

They closed out their announcement by saying, "From our family to all of yours, we're sending out love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade!"

Raddix is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot nearly five years ago today on January 5, 2015. They got married shortly after Diaz's longtime friend Nicole Richie -- who's married to Benji's brother Joel -- introduced them to each other.

