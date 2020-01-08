Danielle Staub Leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey

Even though he clearly knew the general nature of Danielle Staub's announcement on Wednesday night's "Watch What Happens Live," she still managed to leave Andy Cohen's jaw flapping in the wind with the exact wording she chose.

In a nutshell, Danielle announced that her time with "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is over.

"I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I've been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day," Danielle told Andy, who looked on with a knowing smile.

But his expression changed dramatically with her next words: "And so, I will be never returning as a "Housewife" again--"

At this point, he couldn't stop himself, interrupting to repeat, "Never?!"

After a beat, he continued, "Wow, she's saying the word n-- Okay, I didn't know you were going to say the word never."

This time, it was Danielle who enjoyed the knowing smile as she continue her thought. "--never returning as a "Housewife" again," she said, adding, "With the Jersey girls."

In other words, Danielle is closing the door on her "New Jersey" cast, but isn't necessarily saying goodbye to the entire franchise. As for what's next, it looks like Danielle is headed to therapy.

"I am going to start my own cooking channel," she shared. "Cooking is therapy to me, so I'm basically calling it 'Cooking Therapy.' I find my peace in the kitchen."

Danielle was one of the OG "Jersey" housewives, launching the series with Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo in 2009. She left after two seasons, only to return in time for Season 8 and continue as a "friend" until now.

That said, never say never even though she totally said never. Andy even threw out the idea of Danielle showing up on the "New York" franchise, which is basically right next door. And we think it's pretty telling that she specified "with the Jersey girls" as a qualifier to her "never."

Yeah, she'll be back. In the meantime, we can all look forward to lots of pasta dishes -- she promises -- as she explores the therapeutic power of cooking.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram