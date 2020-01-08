JoJo Siwa proves we all need to start living our best lives in 2020. Unless some of us already have a "7-Eleven" station in our brand new mansion.

The 16-year-old singer/dancer/entertainer wunderkind took to social media recently to reveal her newly acquired California estate, complete with a "candy fun room", breakfast bar, pool, and enough glitter, sparkle, rainbows and unicorns to last... a YouTube clip.

"Now let's take a tour of the house," the former "Dance Moms" star shouted into the camera, while standing outside her gigantic abode, before pointing to her driveway, noting, "I got the Beamer parked out front. And the Tesla is around the corner. But yea, there's my cars."

Yea, we get it.

The enormous foyer features a baby grand piano surrounded by glass-encased mannequins wearing the sequin-soaked outfits from her music videos, appearance at the Macy' Day parade and D.R.E.A.M. tour. Did we mention she's going back on tour? Last year, she earned $27 million for her first one, according to Billboard.

The homestead show-n-tell included a peek at a guest room adorned with guitars and a jukebox, a basketball court and her walk-in closet filled to the brim with customized sneakers.

The mansion even has a room dedicated to all her branded merchandise with "every product under the sun, the moon, the stars, the galaxy, and the whole Milky Way," from hair bows to lunch boxes to her very own JoJo Juice.

"Of course, JoJo Juice! Can never have enough of that! This stuff is actually amazing. JoJo Juice is soooo good. I'm obsessed with it," the Nebraska native exclaimed.

And if that stockpile of self-promoting wasn't enough, the teenager sleeps on bed sheets with her face on it.

JoJo first found fame on "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," moving on to "Dance Moms" and eventually broke out as a Youtube star thanks to her enthusiastic posts and fledgling music career, beginning with her single "Boomerang," which currently has 805 million views on YouTube since 2016.

Check out the videos above to get a closer look at JoJo's jaw-dropping dream house. We're not jealous, we swear.

