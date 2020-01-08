Rob Lowe attributes part of his living a clean and sober life for decades to Steven Tyler.

During a promotional stop for his new Fox drama "9-1-1: Lone Star" on Tuesday, the actor revealed how the Aerosmith frontman was a pillar of support in his early days of recovery.

"I've been sober for 30 years," he told reporters in Pasadena, California. "When I first got sober, I thought, my life is sober. My fun is done, and I'm not going to be cool anymore."

"I was probably sober two or three weeks maybe and I got a phone call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know," the "Parks and Recreation" alum continued. "He called me and said, 'I heard you're in recovery and I just wanted to say hey, you're going to do great.'"

"I thought, 'If it's good enough for Steven Tyler, it's good enough for me.' He's a big part of who I am today," the star gushed.

Lowe committed to sobriety on May 10, 1990, after finding fame as part of Hollywood's brat pack with films such as 1983's "The Outsiders" and 1985's "St. Elmo's Fire."

In 2014, he told Oprah Winfrey how he ended up being grateful for rehab.

"I didn't love the fact that I had to go and it was unbelievably painful but I like the science. I couldn't have gotten sober without rehab because I needed the science -- I needed to do the work. It was like going to law school," he explained.

Tyler, himself, fought his own demons at the height of his rock star career, entering rehab on the request of his team.

"There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me," he told Haute Living in December. "They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today because of that moment -- I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."

"9-1-1: Lone Star" begins a two-night premiere on Sunday, Jan. 19.

