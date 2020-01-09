Amy Schumer Trolls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Amy Schumer certainly had a humorous reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

On Tuesday, the "Trainwreck" star shared an Instagram post where she poked fun at the Royal bombshell. Captioning a photo of her and her husband, Chris Fischer, Schumer joked, "Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support."

In the pic, below, the comedian can be seen getting pushed by her husband in a wheelchair on the beach. Schumer's dog also made an appearance as he rode in a tote bag on her lap.

Many stars took to the comments section to praise Schumer on her funny post.

"LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY LOVE FOR YOU IS SO REAL!!!!!!" wrote Taraji P. Henson and Rosie O'Donnell added, "u will always be royal to me." Zoe Saldana and Brandi Carlile also chimed in with several laughing emojis.

Schumer, who shares 8-month-old son Gene with Fischer, often compared herself Harry and Meghan throughout her pregnancy, using royal family references as she reached her milestones. In fact, the "I Feel Pretty" star first announced she was expecting by sharing a photo of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and photoshopped her and Fischer's faces over them.

Schumer's post came after Prince Harry and Meghan stunned the world on Wednesday by announcing they plan to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family."

In an unprecedented move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who married in 2018 and welcomed son Archie in May 2019 -- will be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America to "work to become financially independent," according to their Instagram post.

See the full statement, below.

